Artwork by painter and former Ackworth School pupil, Joseph Southall, to be auctioned to benefit current pupils with special educational needs
The painting, ‘Fowey Harbour with White Barque’, is described as a “charming and dream-like depiction” of the town in Cornwall, and is being sold by the school through Tennants Auctioneers in North Yorkshire.
Southall was inspired by his travels along the south coast of Europe, and was part of the collective known as the Birmingham Group.
‘Fowey Harbour with White Barque’ was given to Ackworth School by Southall’s fellow student Eleanor Crosland, who studied there at the end of the 19th century.
The selling price is estimated to be between £8,000 and £12,000, and will be sold in the auctioneer’s ‘British, European and Sporting Art’ auction.
More information about the auction, including viewing times and buyer’s notes, can be found on the auctioneer’s website at: https://auctions.tennants.co.uk/auction/details/tp15-british-european--sporting-art/?au=14249
