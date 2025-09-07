Wakefield residents have been invited to submit questions on any local issue to Wakefield Council’s Cabinet this September.

Questions should be submitted by 11pm, September 14, ahead of a Q&A session, which will take place on September 16 following a formal Cabinet meeting, which starts at 10.30am.

Both meeting and session are open to the public – and will take place at Carleton Grange Community Centre in Pontefract – and they will also be livestreamed on the council’s Youtube channel.

Any resident in the district can submit a question by emailing [email protected] along with a full name and address.

Only people’s first name and the area they live in will be used when questions are asked.

The council said as many pre-submitted questions as possible will be answered in the Q&A session.

The elected members who make up the Cabinet are the Council’s key decision makers, and will all be in attendance at the meeting and session.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “The Cabinet makes important decisions about services in your local community. We want to hear from you about what matters most to you and your community, what’s working well, and what could be better.

“Send your questions in and there’s a chance it might be answered live at the new Q&A session. You can follow the meeting live online, watch the recording later or come along.

“Your feedback will help us to continue to focus our work on what’s important to you. Deliver on the things that matter the most in our local communities. And to make sure every pound we spend makes the biggest difference it can.”