BBC axes two daytime TV programmes as dramatic schedule shake-up continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The BBC has removed two popular daytime shows from its schedule due to a recent shake-up.

The publicly funded broadcaster has decided to cut more fan-favorite programmes. This change follows the cancellation of Morning Live last week to make room in the TV guide for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Morning Live has been canned for the coming month, and viewers are now experiencing interruptions to their usual viewings of Bargain Hunt and Homes Under the Hammer. The BBC is adjusting its programming to accommodate continuous Olympic coverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC has been forced to change-up its schedule due to the Olympic Games (Photo by Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the coming week, both shows, which are typically part of BBC One’s afternoon lineup, will be broadcast on BBC Two instead. This adjustment coincides with BBC Breakfast being taken off the air two hours early on Saturday.

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt were hosting when the show ended unexpectedly.

Stayt said: “Lots to look forward to of course, the Olympics are officially under way.”