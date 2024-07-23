BBC New Comedy Awards 2024 is coming to Lancaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
This televised event will be hosted by Mancunian comedian, Rachel Fairburn. Head Judge Babatunde Aleshe (Googlebox, I’m a Celeb, Taskmaster) will be joined by local judge Lucy Beaumont (To Hull and Back, We Can Twerk It Out, BBC New Comedy Awards Winner) and to make up the panel deciding which fresh new comic will make it through to the BBC One Grand Final.
Babatunde Aléshé, Head Judge, says: “I’m over the moon to be asked by the BBC to be their Head Judge for the New Comedy Awards and to be judging alongside Lucy Beaumont. This prestigious competition has seen a raft of amazing comics taking part over the years. I can’t wait to see what brand-new talent the UK has to offer in the North this year, we will be in good hands with Rachel Fairburn.”
Now in its 29th year, the New Comedy Awards have helped launch the careers of so many comedy greats, including Peter Kay, Lee Mack, Russell Howard, Alan Carr, Sarah Millican, Josie Long, Tom Allen and Joe Lycett.
For those budding comedy superstars, the prize for the New Comedian 2024 has just got even bigger! The winner will receive a paid commission to write and perform their own 30-minute audio pilot under the mentorship of a BBC Comedy Commissioner, a glittering trophy and £1,000 cash. Plus, the winner will perform live on the BBC as part of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day night of TV in March 2025 on its 40th Anniversary!
Register now for your free tickets to the live recording at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/lancaster-town-hall/the-ashton-hall
Please note, tickets are over allocated to ensure full capacity. Entry is on a first come first serve basis.
