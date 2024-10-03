Brits reveal the top 20 most iconic arcade games

A poll of 2,000 Brits found Pac-Man, Space Invaders and Super Mario Bros are the most iconic arcade games of all time | Shutterstock

Think you know your shoot 'em ups from your Street Fighters?

Put your arcade knowledge to the test by seeing if you can correctly guess these questions about games from years gone by.

It comes after a poll of 2,000 Brits found Pac-Man, Space Invaders and Super Mario Bros are the most iconic arcade games of all time.

Tetris (15 per cent) and Donkey Kong (nine per cent) also made the list.

Classic arcade amusements like pinball (16 per cent) andslot machines(12 per cent) were featured in the top 20.

But while 75 per cent reckon arcade games aren’t just for kids, half of adults haven’t played in years.

A spokesperson for OLBG, which commissioned the research, said: "Old arcade games are great fun.

“For millions, they’re a reminder of happy, carefree memories of childhood, when having a 50p – or 10p, depending on your vintage – on the cabinet to show you were ‘next’ was the most important thing in the world.

“Older arcade games also often have a simplicity that’s missing in modern life, from video games to all other aspects of being an adult.”

A fifth polled have fond memories of the sounds of laughter from friends gathering around an arcade machine. | Shutterstock

A source of nostalgia

Other iconic arcade games beloved of Brits include the controversial - at the time - fighting game Mortal Kombat, and space-blaster Asteroids.

But one in three wish they could play some of these games more often than they do – with 32 per cent rating their skills as either ‘good’ or ‘very good’.

Nearly half (49 per cent), however, admit they get overly competitive playing an arcade game, with puzzle types topping the list of preferred genres for 29 per cent.

Just under a quarter (23 per cent) like shoot ‘em ups like Space Invaders, and 20 per cent always opt for a platforming adventure.

For 54 per cent, the sounds of arcade machines are what makes them most memorable, while 39 per cent remember a cabinet’s flashing lights.

Around a fifth (21 per cent) also have fond memories of the sounds of laughter from friends gathering around a machine.

And 75 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, claim it’s not about winning when you go to an arcade – it’s all about having fun.

OLBG's spokesperson added: “There are different kinds of amusements to be found at arcades, that all have different pros and cons.

“Classic games like Donkey Kong are fun for trying to beat your high score, more physical games like air hockey can let you face off against friends and family.

“And there are games of chance or skill like claw machines or slot machines, where you might even win a prize.

“All these add up to make one of the most nostalgic experiences you can have.”

Mortal Kombat, and space-blaster Asteroids are also some of the beloved games of Brits | Shutterstock

The top 20 most iconic arcade games:

Pac-Man Space Invaders Mario Bros Pinball Tetris Fruit machines Slot machines Donkey Kong Street Fighter Air hockey Mortal Kombat Asteroids Ms. Pac-Man Claw crane Pong Whack-a-mole Tekken Basketball hoop shooting Frogger Guitar Hero