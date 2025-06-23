Brits will munch through 1,771 croissants in a lifetime, research reveals
A poll of 2,000 adults found they treat themselves to two of the flaky pastries each month.
But three in 10 don’t think they should cost more than £1, even though some high street bakeries are selling them for as much as £2.80.
In response, Asda has commissioned an oversized croissant - in a playful jab at other high street bakery chains.
It has launched a one-off version that is five times bigger than standard - to echo the difference in price between the baked goods at different retailers.
With the supermarket's single serve in-store bakery snack priced at only 53p as opposed to closer to £3 for a similar product at some outlets.
A spokesperson from Asda said: "We had so much fun creating this giant croissant.
"We want to make sure the tasty French snack is accessible to all and will now be selling single-serve croissants in our new bakery counter for five times less than some other bakery chains.
"The price of such a simple item has risen considerably in recent years, and so we wanted to raise awareness off this using non-other than a giant version.”
Asda’s oversized croissant points out huge price differences
It comes after the research found 37 per cent like to buy theirs from the supermarket, either pre-packaged, or from the bakery counter.
And 17 per cent believe they’d struggle to tell apart a supermarket made one, from a handmade artisanal effort.
Furthermore, 56 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, consider it important that a croissant is authentically French, crafted using Gallic techniques and ingredients.
The spokesperson for Asda added: “There’s something undeniably comforting about a croissant - that perfect balance of crisp, flaky pastry and soft, buttery layers inside.
“Over the years, croissants have gone from being a continental treat to a firm favourite in British households and cafés, and it’s easy to see why.
“They bring a touch of indulgence to even the simplest of mornings.
“In the UK, we’ve wholeheartedly embraced the croissant – not just as a breakfast staple, but as a versatile snack throughout the day.
“But the prices have gone sky high in a number of our high street chains. We believe customers should be paying a fair price.”
