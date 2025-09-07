Business: Popular Wakefield pub to temporarily close as it undergoes major refurbishment

By Catherine Gannon
Published 7th Sep 2025, 23:30 BST
The Stanley Ferry, on Ferry Lane in Stanley, will reopen in early October following a major revamp.

The Hungry Horse pub – and adjoining Wacky Warehouse – will temporarily close from September 8 while the work is carried out.

The revamp will include new décor, flooring and additional furniture in the pub, as well as a full refurbishment of the toilets.

Enhancements will also take place outside, including a more comfortable outdoor dining space.

The Stanley Ferry pub will undergo a major refurbishment in September. Picture: Google

The Wacky Warehouse will also be redecorated, and the under-twos section will receive additional investment to create a new play area.

The refurbishment at the pub – which overlooks the Stanley Ferry marina – is part of a six figure investment.

More information can be found at: https://www.hungryhorse.co.uk/pubs/west-yorkshire/stanley-ferry

