Business: Popular Wakefield pub to temporarily close as it undergoes major refurbishment
The Hungry Horse pub – and adjoining Wacky Warehouse – will temporarily close from September 8 while the work is carried out.
The revamp will include new décor, flooring and additional furniture in the pub, as well as a full refurbishment of the toilets.
Enhancements will also take place outside, including a more comfortable outdoor dining space.
The Wacky Warehouse will also be redecorated, and the under-twos section will receive additional investment to create a new play area.
The refurbishment at the pub – which overlooks the Stanley Ferry marina – is part of a six figure investment.
More information can be found at: https://www.hungryhorse.co.uk/pubs/west-yorkshire/stanley-ferry