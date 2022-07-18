Cadbury challenges fans to solve two mystery flavours for £5,000 prize

Would you try a vegan version of the classic Dairy Milk? (Photo: Getty Images)

Cadbury is challenging chocolate fans across the UK to solve the flavours of two new bars for a chance to win a cash prize.

The limited-edition bars have two mystery flavoured fillings and those who can guess the flavours correctly could bag themselves £5,000.

The new Cadbury Mystery Bar 01 and Cadbury Mystery Bar 02 will be available in both sharing and individual bars from mid-July until October 2022, while stocks last.

Mystery Bar 01 (Image: Cadbury)

The bars will be stocked in all major across the UK, with individual bars priced at 69p and sharing bars at £1.50.

Shoppers are advised to keep a close eye on Cadbury’s social media channels throughout August and September for clues about the flavours before the mystery is ultimately unwrapped in October.

Pippa Rodgers, Brand Manager for Cadbury Dairy Milk said: “We are incredibly excited to launch this brand new competition from Cadbury Dairy Milk and challenge the nation to solve the flavours of Cadbury Mystery Bars.

“We can’t wait to see the public’s reactions and creative guesses as friends and family come together to solve the mystery flavours!”

Mystery Bar 02 (Image: Cadbury)

How can I enter?

To enter the competition, the public simply need to buy one or both of the new Cadbury Mystery Bars, and then visit mysterybars.cadbury.co.uk to submit their guesses