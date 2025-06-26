New electric car brand Leapmotor has opened a one-of-a-kind car showroom at Corams Fields | Will Ireland/PinPep

A new electric car brand offered visitors free bungee jumps - to drive traffic to its showrooms.

Customers got the chance to leap over the top of a 50-metre crane - the same length as an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Up to 100 jumps were offered free on a first come, first served basis.

Aptly named electric car brand Leapmotor is behind the initiative, which took place at Coram’s Fields in central London yesterday [Wednesday June 25] from 10am until 5pm.

It’s hoped the bungee jumps will inspire motorists yet to go electric to take the leap.

Anyone brave enough to bungee will enjoy a full panoramic view of London before they jump.

They got the chance to take in iconic landmarks such as The Shard, The London Eye, and The BT Tower in full view as they hurtle towards the ground.

Damien Dally, MD of Leapmotor UK, said: “The thought of doing a bungee jump will be quite a daunting one for many.

“But sometimes you need to get out of your comfort zone and take a leap – like making the switch to electric.

“So, if you fancy stepping out of your comfort zone, please come down to Coram’s Fields and say hello.”

Leapmotor officially launched in the UK in early 2025 with its city car, the T03, and its family-focused SUV, the C10.

The manufacturer has partnered with Stellantis, one of the largest car brands in the world, to distribute its vehicles nationwide at 46 dealerships.

The joint venture is led by 51 per cent stakeholder Stellantis, which has 130 years of history in the UK automotive sector.

Damien Dally added: “As for our pop-up dealership, we couldn’t think of a more fitting way to launch our brand into the UK by helping Brits literally take the ultimate leap, a bungee jump from a 160-feet-tall crane.

“Leapmotor is on a mission to be the best value EV brand in the UK and make electric driving accessible to everyone.

“It is clear many drivers are still nervous about making the switch to electric, but we believe our offering is the perfect first step into electric.”