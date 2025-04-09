Disabled model takes on fashion world

By Amber Manning
Contributor
Published 9th Apr 2025, 18:42 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 13:36 BST
British Disabled Model, Create's Inclusive & Diverse Fashion Networking Agency.

Amber, 27 Year Old International Model & Business Owner. Currently Based in : Leed's West Yorkshire UK.

Amber 27, Is Running An Online Digital Networking - Fashion Entertaiment Business Whilst Also, Battling Disabilities Including : Living With Pituitary Tumor & Remission of Cervical Cancer & Weight Management.

Currently Been On Her Records : Since December 2019;

Model : Amber Manning Aged 27, In Stunning Blue Gown. After, Creating Online Digital Networking Fashion Business.Model : Amber Manning Aged 27, In Stunning Blue Gown. After, Creating Online Digital Networking Fashion Business.
Model : Amber Manning Aged 27, In Stunning Blue Gown. After, Creating Online Digital Networking Fashion Business.

She Has Been Recovering From : Cervical Cancer & Lung Damage. With a Complexed Disease Called LLD, Which Cause's Permanent Scarring On Her Lung's.

Amber, Is Now : Providing Multiple Opportunities for The Model's - Artist's in The International Fashion Industry.

She Has Been Busy, Making Headline's for Her Commitment to Bring Diversity. For Those who suffer with : Complexed Health Condition's.

Amber British Born Model 27, Has Also Worked With : Established Beauty Queen's, in The Pageanting Industry.

Amber Manning participating in Miss Galaxy Pageanting in 2024.Amber Manning participating in Miss Galaxy Pageanting in 2024.
Amber Manning participating in Miss Galaxy Pageanting in 2024.

Creating : Her Company, In November 2021.

Her Professional Instagram Page : Limmodellingnetwork, Available on Her Increasingly Growing Instagram Page.

To An Progressive : 15k Follower's, Over The Span of : One Year & Half.

Amber Is also Currently : Boasting An Impressive 21k Follower's on Her Snapchat Account & 10k On Two Other Social Media Platform's; Including : Facebook - Instagram on Her Private Account Combined.

This is All Whilst : Managing Her Disabilitie's, Including Brain Tumour - Brain Injury.

Currently Based at The : Frontal Lobe of The Brain & Beat Early Stage Cervical Cancer, & LLD.

Which Can Be Difficult To Deal With Including : Visual Problems Due To Impact of Swelling Around The Brain, Behavioual & Concentration Issue's.

The Concurrent, Immune - Weight Suppression After Invasion of Previous Cancer Cell's;

She Has : Currently Published Multiple Model's, Most Predominately Signed - Developing Their Experience In The Fashion Industry.

She Provide's Opportunity Expandtion With : Additional Information, Expressed on her Business Page.

She Has a Broad Network of Connection's To : Support From Photographer's, Access To International PR - Agency Representative's in Diverse Area's & Culture's of Multiple Area's of The World Including Location's such as : India, USA, Spain, Italy, UK, Canada & Middle East.

Amber Has Currently Been Published Over : 50 Times, In International Fashion Magazine's & Over Twenty National -International Newspapers. Including : MSN New's, The Daily Record, Bristol Plymoth Live, Plymouth Live, That's Life Magazine, Black Birdnew's, Yorkshire Live & More.

This Is Currently Based On Her : Advocacy, promotion & dedication for the most vulnerable in society & achievement's - progression that can be achieved.

Amber, 27 Has Participated in Miss Diamond 2023 - Miss Galaxy March Represented Miss Leed's 2024.

She Has Firm : Connection's To Agencies Advertising Main Stream Opportunities, Cat Walk's, Individual Photoshoot's, Beauty Pageanting Opportunities, Publication's, & More General Entertainment Opportunities.

However, Information about The Businesse's Information & Clientle Continue's to Extend.

My : Faith, Exprencied of Being Heavily Bullied & Racially Abused. Based On Some Individual's : Bia's Beliefs & Old-fashioned View's.

Has Unfortunately, Expressed My Concern That More Demand for Is Requested. For Inclusivity in British Society & Particularly To Those With : Disabilities in The Fashion Industry.

This is To Remove The Pain of Recurrent Stigmatisation;

However, With : The Aim To Encourage Other's To Continue To Be Creative Believe In Themselve's, To Overcome Complexed Circimstance's;

