Heineken UK: 'Do not drink' warning issued after glass fragments found in Newcastle Brown Ale
Food Safety Agency said the glass fragments were detected in a small number of bottles upon opening, and the presence poses a risk of injury.
The affected product is Newcastle Brown Ale in a 550ml bottle, with batch codes L4321, L4322, L4323, L4324, L4325, and L4326, and a best before date of 30 November 2025.
The agency said :“If you have bought any of the above product, do not drink it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”
Customers seeking further information can contact Heineken UK at [email protected].
