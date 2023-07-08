Multiple gold medal winning Paralympian, Ellie Simmonds explores the relationship between disability and adoption in a brand new hour-long documentary

People watching Ellie Simmonds’ new documentary were left in tears as she uncovered an ‘evil’ detail regarding her adoption. The Paralympian detailed her journey to reuniting with her birth mother in an ITV documentary.

Ellie was adopted when she was just 10 days old, and the documentary, Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family saw her pay a touching tribute to her adoptive family before exchanging letters with her biological mother.

Before she made contact with her birth mother, Ellie had to read some tough documents, leaving viewers in tears. The documents, written by medical professionals, said Ellie could be viewed as "stupid" or "evil”.

"Those born with dwarfism tend to be muscular and acrobatic, which is perhaps the reason for them traditionally being involved in the circus and other forms of theatre," the document began. The 28-year-old has achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

"Children have to deal with being stared at and laughed at by other children. Indeed, there are those with normal height who equate short stature with evil and stupidity."

The Strictly star also learned how her birth mother, whose identity is being kept secret, wished Ellie had died at birth or had an abortion upon receiving the medical document.

Clearly stunned after reading the document, Ellie said: "She knew something was different about me and that letter was given to her saying things like ‘evil, circus.’ Gosh that was 28 years ago, it wasn’t that long ago and that language was used.

"I’m sure parents are vulnerable just going through the birth situation and you’re given this letter about your child and you have visions about what it’s going to be like. It’s just scary. It’s not nice to receive."

Paralympian Ellie Simmonds went on a search for her birth parents in Ellie Simmonds: My Secret Family, which was on ITV this week (Photo by Flicker Productions)