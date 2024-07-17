First TV Dinners pop-up restaurant opens in London

The world’s first TV dinners pop-up restaurant has opened in London – serving food scientifically designed to enhance the viewing experience.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once diners are shown to their seat, they’ll be offered a menu of popular TV shows to accompany their meal.

The bespoke dishes, created by food scientist Dr Stuart Farrimond alongside Michelin-trained chef Sam Brotchie, have been designed with each programme in mind to provide the optimum level of enjoyment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together they spent multiple hours and tested dozens of recipes and possible flavour combinations to perfect the menu– with dishes designed to engage the senses.

If a ‘whodunnit’ fan favourite like Whitstable Pearl is selected from the crime drama section, diners will be treated to something devised to ‘evoke intrigue and concentration’.

Food scientist Dr Stuart Farrimond and Michelin-trained chef Sam Brotchie spent multiple hours and tested dozens of possible flavour combinations to perfect the menu. | Simon Jacobs/PinPep /SWNS

How to boost your mood

The pairing would include the likes of complex (low GI) carbohydrates to provide sustained energy, aroma compounds to increase alertness and caffeine or dark chocolate to increase alertness, energy, and concentration.

Their main would feature fried chicken with a spicy tomato vodka sauce and salsa verde, or roasted spiced beetroot with walnuts and a herb sauce for vegetarians, followed by dark chocolate brownies for dessert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While those who opt for entertainment and comedy will be served a mood-boosting menu designed to be shared, like laughter.

They’ll be given a pizza bun with mature cheddar cheese, apple and caramelised onion, with popping candy-infused lemon tart to finish.

Guests can choose a number of shows to watch, including new entertainment show, Battle in the Box, based on a hit Korean format, which sees pairs of comics and celebrities battle it out for pride, prizes and most importantly, floorspace.

Comedian and writer Katherine Ryan and actor Shaun Williamson were the first guests and Maitre'd at 'TV Dinners For U' | Simon Jacobs/PinPep /SWNS

Fancy a bite?

The ‘TV Dinners for U’ restaurant was created to mark the launch of UKTV’s new streaming service, U, and will be open to the public today [Wednesday 17th July] in London’s Holborn, with free booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penny Brough, spokesperson for UKTV, said: “To celebrate the launch of U, we wanted to bring the range of content to the public through a culinary immersive experience.

“Given that the British public love a TV dinner it seemed the perfect match for this unique dining-viewing experience.

“And for those who aren’t able to get down to the event, hopefully it can inspire them to try out pairing food with their TV programme of choice at home.”

The TV Dinners For U menu pairings:

Factual & Real Life films

Main

Smoked salmon salad with a mint and lime dressing

Roasted beetroot salad in a mint sauce with fresh watercress (vegetarian)

Dessert

Dark chocolate mousse with a fresh mint garnish

Snack

Green olive skewers

Entertainment & Comedy films

Main

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pizza bun with mature cheddar cheese, apple, and caramelised onion

Baby spinach, basil and strawberry salad (vegetarian)

Dessert

Lemon tart with popping candy

Snack

Popcorn

Action & Adventure films

Main

Hot and spicy free-range chicken and fresh lime pickled salad with sweet chimichurri

Spiced BBQ mushrooms with a sweet, pickled scotch bonnet chimichurri, topped with lime zest (vegetarian)

Dessert

Dark chocolate mousse with candied chilli

Snack

A mix of lightly salted dry roasted nuts

Comforting Classics

Main

Roast ‘Sunday Dinner’ chicken with potatoes, carrots, gravy, and Yorkshire pudding

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roast mushrooms with potatoes, carrots, vegetarian gravy, and Yorkshire pudding (vegetarian)

Dessert

Tiramisu, topped with sliced strawberries

Snack

Bread and garlic butter

Main

Fried chicken with a spicy tomato vodka sauce and salsa verde

Roasted spiced beetroot with walnuts and a herb sauce (vegetarian)

Dessert

Dark chocolate brownie with raspberries

Snack

Rosemary olives