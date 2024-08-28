A survey of 100 11 to 18-year-olds in the county who are still studying found 63 per cent have experienced feelings which have negatively impacted their emotional wellbeing | Shutterstock

Four in 10 children in West Yorkshire have no-one at school to discuss their mental health with.

A survey of 100 11 to 18-year-olds in the county who are still studying found 63 per cent have experienced feelings which have negatively impacted their emotional wellbeing.

But 44 per cent are worried about speaking to someone at their school about the issues they have encountered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anxiety (48 per cent) is the leading concern among these youngsters, followed by sadness (44 per cent), stress (43 per cent) and anger (43 per cent).

Two in five (38 per cent) of these young people attribute their poor mental health to a lack of sleep, and 27 per cent to academic pressure, with others citing negative relationships or peer pressure.

As a result of this, 62 per cent have experienced mood swings and 52 per cent have had trouble sleeping.

Anxiety (48 per cent) is the leading concern among these youngsters about speaking to someone at their school about the issues they have encountered | Shutterstock

Feeling uncomfortable to reach out

Lisa Mulherin, the chief executive officer for The Market Place, a Leeds-based mental health charity which supports young people, said: “It’s worrying so many young people still feel uncomfortable reaching out to their schools about mental health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This highlights the urgent need to do more to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.

“Every young person deserves to feel safe and supported when discussing their wellbeing, whether that’s with teachers, school counsellors, or elsewhere.

“We must create environments where open conversations about mental health are encouraged and normalised, so no one feels alone in their struggles.”

Nearly half (47 per cent) do not feel that their school’s mental health services are approachable or aware if they have them at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And another 47 per cent are unsure how well the services are signposted.

In fact, 43 per cent are not confident that the services in school would be helpful, and more would prefer speaking to a young person's support service rather than their school.

“It is vital young people have access to free, non-judgmental support for their mental health outside of the education environment," Lisa Mulherin from the local charity | Shutterstock

Offering space for young people to talk openly about their mental health

Lisa Mulherin from the local charity, which has launched a fundraising drive after suffering significant funding cuts this year, added: “It is vital young people have access to free, non-judgmental support for their mental health outside of the education environment, especially when many don’t feel comfortable seeking help within their schools.

“Charities provide a crucial lifeline, offering a safe space where students can talk openly about their struggles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, many grassroots mental health charities are facing significant funding challenges, despite the desperate need for their services.

“More must be done to ensure these organisations have the resources they need to continue supporting our young people during such critical times.”