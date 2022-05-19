Full list of McDonald’s items available for less than £1 this week

McDonald’s has a special offer this week to commemorate National Vegetarian Week.

From 16 - 23rd May 2022, vegetarians can get their favourite McDonald’s items for less than £1.

Here we take a look at the deals available at the fast food chain this week.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are the deals?

Fans of the fast-food giant can get a 99p McPlant on 16, 18, and 20 May 2022.

Veggie Deluxes will be reduced on 19 May, and Veggie Dippers will be just 99p on 23 May.

On 22 May, customers will be able to save £5 when they spend £20.

This comes as National Vegetarian Week (16-22 May) was created to encourage more people to choose veggie options.

McDonald’s also has options for anyone who is a flexitarian as a 99p fillet-o-fish is available on 19 May for 99p or a triple cheeseburger is 99p on 21 May.

Where can you get the deals?

All deals are available exclusively on the McDonald's App, which can be downloaded to redeem the latest offers.