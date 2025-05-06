Ginsters launches new Pockets range to save snack time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research from Ginsters has revealed 40% of Brits are sometimes left unsatisfied by their current snack choices – whether at home, on the move, or between meetings. Topping the list of most uninspiring options are biscuits, crackers, rice cakes, and that forgotten cereal bar crumbling away at the bottom of a bag somewhere.

The study, commissioned to support the launch of Ginsters’ new Pockets range – handheld snacks designed for life on the go – found that 30% of Brits admit to snacking out of habit, while 41% blame boredom for their grazing tendencies. The most common snacking spots? The office (30%), outdoors (one in seven), and even public transport, where one in 10 admit to munching on the move.

Gen Z are leading the snacking charge, with one in three 18–24-year-olds snacking more frequently than any other age group – and over half (56%) citing boredom as their top motivation for reaching into the cupboard.

With 3pm officially named ‘snack o’clock’, the average Brit hits a slump mid-afternoon, only to reach for something dull and uninspiring – and then regret it. And it’s not just individual regret – it’s a national crisis.

In fact, one in six Brits regularly experience what’s been dubbed ‘snack regret’ – that all-too-familiar feeling of frustration after settling for something bland, dry, or simply unfulfilling.

According to the data, Londoners are the toughest crowd to please, with 46% regularly walking away from snack time feeling unsatisfied. Meanwhile, Scotland and Wales ranked among the most adventurous regions, with locals more likely to try a new snack every month.

London also takes the crown for most in-car snacking (one in four), while Scotland ranks second for snacking on public transport. Surprisingly, both Londoners and Scots (one in eight) are reaching for snacks in the gym – and afterwards too.

When it comes to what Brits want most in a snack, taste still reigns supreme (44%), followed by how filling it is (17%) and convenience (15%). And with one in three Brits snacking daily, the need for more variety in snacking is only growing.

To shake up Britain's snack game, Ginsters has launched Pockets – a brand-new range of hand-held, ready-to-eat pastries inspired by street food flavours – designed to bring real flavour and satisfaction back to snack time. Whether grabbing one between meetings, on the way to the train, or straight from the fridge at home, Pockets are made to be eaten cold, on-the-go, or heated up in as little as 7 minutes – delivering a full flavour hit in every bite.

Over a year in the works, Ginsters Pockets were crafted with the help of development chefs and extensive consumer panels – all to ensure every bite delivers on taste, texture, and satisfaction. Not too big, not too small, and easy to grab on the go – they’re perfectly sized to slot into real life – wherever and whenever snack time strikes.

The range features bold, street food-inspired flavours like Salt & Pepper Chicken, Steak & Marmite, Smoky BBQ Beef, Sriracha Chicken, and Butter Chicken – all wrapped in golden baked flaky pastry and filled with quality ingredients. Each Pocket is under 350 calories, made with 100% British meat and flavour packed, to deliver that snacking satisfaction.

Stephanie Allen, Marketing Manager at Ginsters, said: “We’ve all been there – that snack-shaped hole in your day, and nothing but a dry rice cake to fill it. That’s exactly why we created Pockets. They’re packed with bold flavours, honest ingredients, and designed for real life – whether you're on the move, at your desk, or in need of something that actually hits the spot. We spent over a year developing the range – testing, tasting, tweaking – and working with an extensive panel of dedicated snackers to get the flavour, texture and satisfaction just right. It’s our answer to the nation’s snacking rut – and we’re proud to say the effort’s paid off.”

To launch the campaign, Ginsters is hitting the streets of London – the UK’s official ‘Snack Slump Capital’ – with Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo, swapping out boring snacks for flavour-packed Pockets and asking commuters the ultimate question: why settle for snack regret?

Diversity star, Perri Kiely, said: “My snack routine is dependent on whatever I can grab in between my morning radio show and next presenting job so finding something that actually satisfies and fits in my pocket? That’s a win! Talking to people about their snack habits showed the scale of snack regret – so many aren’t satisfied whether they chose a carrot or a scotch egg.”

TOP 20 MOST BORING SNACKS:

Biscuits

Crisps

Chocolate

Sweets

Crackers

Fruit

Cereal bars

Rice cakes

Cake/pastries

Popcorn

Yoghurt

Dried fruit

Nuts

Cold meats

Cheese

Sausage rolls/pasties

Boiled eggs

Meat snacks

Dips with breadsticks or veg

Ice cream