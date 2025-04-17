Guinness World Records: 'Fury’ from BBC’s Gladiators and former GB Rugby Union star Jodie Ounsley becomes fastest woman to run 50m carrying sack of coal
Jodie, 24, completed the distance in 8.06 seconds at Wakefield’s Thornes Park Stadium, becoming the fastest woman to do so while carrying a 20kg sack of coal on her shoulders.
On Monday (April 21), Jodie will take part in the World Coal Carrying Championships in Gawthorpe, where hundreds will attempt to carry sacks of coal uphill for three quarters of a mile in the fastest time.
Jodie, a former GB Rugby Union player and star of the game show ‘Gladiators’, would take part in the event every year as a child, however said she was not confident that she would win the race on Monday, but that she “simply loves the challenge and taking part.”
Craig Glenday, Editor of Guinness World Records and adjudicator of Jodie’s record attempt said: “With her explosive start and high-powered sprint, Jodie has established a very high bar in this new category of coal-bag carrying.
“Let this be a warning to anyone competing against her in the World Coal Carrying Championships in Gawthorpe.
“She’s fuelled with a rare determination and grit – an athlete who’s not going to let a 20kg load slow her down.”
In 2019, Jodie was the first deaf female rugby player to play for a senior England side and the world’s first-ever deaf female rugby sevens international.
More information about the World Coal Carrying Championships can be found at gawthorpemaypole.org
