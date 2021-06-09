Here's when Joe Biden will arrive in UK for G7 Summit - and when he's set to meet Boris Johnson

Joe Biden is poised to meet with world leaders at the G7 Summit for the first time since assuming the role of US President.

This year’s three-day summit will see the leaders of the world’s seven largest so-called advanced economies convene in Cornwall at the weekend.

Mr Biden’s presence at the meeting is particularly high-profile, since it is his first international trip abroad since taking office.

It will also be his first face-to-face meet with the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, Japan and the UK.

So, when will Joe Biden arrive in the UK - and when is he due to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson?

Here is everything you need to know.

When will Joe Biden arrive for the G7 Summit?

Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, will board Air Force One in Washington DC before taking off for the UK.

The US President is expected to arrive in the country on Wednesday evening (9 June), landing at the American airbase at RAF Mildenhall.

The Suffolk airbase will become the first place outside the US that Mr Biden has visited since becoming president.

According to a report by CornwallLive, Marine Force One - the president’s helicopter - has already arrived in Cornwall ready for the summit after it was delivered by a US Military plane last weekend.

Marine Force One will transport Mr Biden to his face-to-face meetings with Boris Johnson and the other G7 leaders in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.

It is understood that an armoured SUV will replace the famous presidential Cadillac, nicknamed “the Beast”, during the visit, as it is too wide for the roads in south west England.

When is he due to meet Boris Johnson?

Following his arrival, Mr Biden is due to meet Mr Johnson in the flesh on Thursday.

The pair are expected to discuss a variety of issues, with a focus on global recovery from the Covid pandemic and climate change.

The Prime Minister wants G7 leaders to agree to a “Marshall plan” which will help developing countries to decarbonise their economies.

But Mr Biden could also use the meeting with Mr Johnson to issue warnings about the Northern Ireland protocol.

He is expected to warn that the prospect of a US-UK trade deal could be damaged if the current row with the EU remains unresolved, The Times reported.

Indeed, the president issued a statement of support for the “special relationship” between the two countries ahead of his meeting with Mr Johnson.

Writing in the Washington Post, he said: “In the United Kingdom, after meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to affirm the special relationship between our nations, I will participate in the G7 summit.”

When does the US President leave the UK?

The G7 Summit then officially starts on Friday, when the other world leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, will meet in Cornwall.

The coastal region was chosen as the meeting point for the G7 as it is viewed as central to the UK’s green technology sector, which Mr Johnson seeks to show off ahead of the major COP26 climate conference in Glasgow this November.

On Sunday, the summit will come to a close, but Mr Biden is not scheduled to immediately fly back to the US.

He is due to see the Queen in Windsor Castle, before flying on to Brussels to meet with NATO leaders.

The US President will then attend an EU-US Summit.