Heritage Open Days 2025: 29 free activities for families to attend across Pontefract and Castleford this September

By Catherine Gannon
Published 25th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
The return of England’s largest festival of history and culture – Heritage Open Days – is nearly here, and there are dozens of events to attend across Pontefract and Castleford.

Each year, heritage sites across the country open their doors for visitors to explore for free.

In Pontefract and Castleford, there are plenty of events and activities to get involved in, including walks, talks, workshops, and music.

The festival takes place from September 12 to 21, and more information about the events can be found at: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/

The festival is delivered by the National Trust and volunteers, and supported by the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: "Heritage Open Days bring communities together in a truly unique way, shining a light on the stories, spaces and skills that shape our shared history.

"I'm delighted that support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery helps make this vibrant celebration of culture and creativity accessible to everyone, inspiring new generations to connect with the heritage all around them."

Events taking place across Pontefract and Castleford as part of Heritage Open Days.

1. Heritage Open Days

Events taking place across Pontefract and Castleford as part of Heritage Open Days.

As part of Castleford Heritage Trust’s 25th anniversary, an exhibition, heritage walk, and heritage talk will take place. Booking is required for the walking event (September 20) – see Heritage Open Days for information. The talk and exhibition are drop-in events. The talk will take place on September 18, and the exhibition will run between September 1 and 25.

2. Celebrate the history of Castleford Potteries at Queen’s Mill in Castleford

As part of Castleford Heritage Trust's 25th anniversary, an exhibition, heritage walk, and heritage talk will take place. Booking is required for the walking event (September 20) – see Heritage Open Days for information. The talk and exhibition are drop-in events. The talk will take place on September 18, and the exhibition will run between September 1 and 25.

Experience the new Roman Castleford Digital Interpretation at the museum to see what Roman Castleford was like 2,000 years ago. September 15, 16, 18, 19 and 20.

3. Roman Castleford Uncovered at Castleford Museum

Experience the new Roman Castleford Digital Interpretation at the museum to see what Roman Castleford was like 2,000 years ago. September 15, 16, 18, 19 and 20.

The performance – From Old Bean Grows Bak Choy – “shares one woman’s journey from Hong Kong to the UK, exploring family ties, identity, and the search for belonging.” Booking is required – see Heritage Open Days for information. September 13.

4. Solo theatre performance on Booth Street in Castleford

The performance – From Old Bean Grows Bak Choy – "shares one woman's journey from Hong Kong to the UK, exploring family ties, identity, and the search for belonging." Booking is required – see Heritage Open Days for information. September 13.

