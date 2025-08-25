Heritage Open Days 2025: 29 free activities for families to attend across Pontefract and Castleford this September

Each year, heritage sites across the country open their doors for visitors to explore for free.

In Pontefract and Castleford, there are plenty of events and activities to get involved in, including walks, talks, workshops, and music.

The festival takes place from September 12 to 21, and more information about the events can be found at: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/

The festival is delivered by the National Trust and volunteers, and supported by the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: "Heritage Open Days bring communities together in a truly unique way, shining a light on the stories, spaces and skills that shape our shared history.

"I'm delighted that support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery helps make this vibrant celebration of culture and creativity accessible to everyone, inspiring new generations to connect with the heritage all around them."

1 . Heritage Open Days Events taking place across Pontefract and Castleford as part of Heritage Open Days. Photo: Experience Wakefield/Google Photo Sales

2 . Celebrate the history of Castleford Potteries at Queen’s Mill in Castleford As part of Castleford Heritage Trust’s 25th anniversary, an exhibition, heritage walk, and heritage talk will take place. Booking is required for the walking event (September 20) – see Heritage Open Days for information. The talk and exhibition are drop-in events. The talk will take place on September 18, and the exhibition will run between September 1 and 25. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Roman Castleford Uncovered at Castleford Museum Experience the new Roman Castleford Digital Interpretation at the museum to see what Roman Castleford was like 2,000 years ago. September 15, 16, 18, 19 and 20. Photo: Experience Wakefield Photo Sales