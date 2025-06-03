Dog lovers in Castleford acted quickly to help a struggling dog owner pay for a health checkup for Sandy, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier mixed breed, on Friday (May 30).

A crowdfund was organised by Yaz Porritt, who runs the Yorkshire Pooches Therapies clinic on Leeds Road in Castleford, after she received a worried call on Friday morning from Sandy’s owner, Lee, who said the dog was unwell and needed help.

After appealing to her community of dog lovers from social media, Yaz said enough money was raised within two hours to cover a full health check, medication, and further treatment, and she was able to secure an appointment for Lee and Sandy with a vet that evening.

Yaz said: “I was so immensely proud and thankful to this beautiful community.”

Sandy, a 14-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier mixed breed dog, was treated for joint pain and a sore ear after the Castleford community raised money for a health check. Photo: Yaz Porritt

“We all pulled together to help Sandy,” she added.

Yaz met Lee and Sandy a few months ago while out in Pontefract, and had purchased some items for the dog, who is 14 years old and was rescued by Lee several years ago.

After Sandy started to experience pain and had gone off his food, Lee realised he needed help and reached out to Yaz.

Yaz, a pet therapist, knew that Sandy needed a vet to conduct a health check, and after crowdfunding from social media, was able to arrange for Iris Vets – an independent, mobile veterinary service – to assess Sandy at her clinic.

Yaz Porritt, owner of Yorkshire Pooches Therapies, which has a clinic on Leeds Road in Castleford. Yaz said: “I was so immensely proud and thankful to this beautiful community" after she organised a crowdfund for Lee to pay for Sandy's treatment. Photo: Yaz Porritt

Yaz attended the appointment along with two staff members from Iris Vets, and said Sandy was “an absolute gem” during the hour-long appointment.

Lee said: “He's not just my baby, he's Castleford and Pontefract's dog; I love him.

“Thank you everyone for your help; it's much appreciated.

“Sandy knew he was safe with all three of you."

Sandy was found to be suffering with multiple areas of joint discomfort and a sore ear, and the money raised by the community has paid for Sandy’s pain relief medication, a care package to support gut health, and will also fund more treatment in the next few weeks.

Yorkshire Pooches Therapies is located on Leeds Road in Castleford and specialises in canine pain management.