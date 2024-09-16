Research of 2,000 adults revealed Queen Victoria’s 63-year reign from 1837 to 1901 and the Tudor period were other areas of interest | National Geographic

Four in 10 Brits consider themselves a history buff – with the Second World War and Roman Britain among the most ‘interesting’ periods in time.

Research of 2,000 adults revealed Queen Victoria’s 63-year reign from 1837 to 1901 and the Tudor period, which saw the infamous King Henry VIII on the throne, were other areas of interest.

The First World War, Elizabethan era and the Swinging Sixties also featured in the top 10.

It also emerged 76 per cent watch TV shows or films about historical happenings – with how everyday people lived in these times most intriguing to them.

And 38 per cent regularly keep their knowledge topped up through telly programming on anything from historical figures to ingenuity.

While 21 per cent frequently visit historical monuments and locations major battles have taken place.

Almost all (96 per cent) feel it’s important for children to learn about crucial happenings that have led us to where we are today.

Claudio Lozano stands on the deck of a Puntales ship, standing by the mast. The ship was used to defend against the french navy in the penninsular war in Spain | National Geographic/Ciaran Henry

A widespread fascination with history

The research was commissioned by National Geographic to launch historical documentary series Defending Europe, which airs on the channel at 9pm on 16th September.

Simon Raikes, the channel’s commissioning editor, said: “The findings have highlighted a widespread fascination with history, and an embedded desire in those who love history content to read, hear, watch - and learn - more.

“Documentaries, films and TV shows have a huge role to play in that, not least because they offer a route into history that feels more accessible than other platforms.

“You don’t have to be a history buff to be fascinated by stories from the past.

"You just need to like a good story – and have a curiosity about why the world we live in today is how it is.

“And this research shows, thrillingly, there really is a deep, deep thirst for this kind of stuff.”

Other areas of history Brits find interesting include that of their local area, their families and inventions.

While one in six enjoy watching shows about major battles from the past, according to the OnePoll data.

Despite their enthusiasm for such times, 42 per cent consider their knowledge average, while 18 per cent see it as poor and five per cent as terrible.

However, 29 per cent think they’ve a good understanding, with 28 per cent reading books or articles based on history every couple of weeks or more.

But it’s TV and film where historical themed content is most frequently consumed, followed by documentaries and museum visits.

Winged Hussar reenactors, Poland. The Winged Hussars were an elite Polish cavalry unit | National Geographic/Ciaran Henry

While cultural, social and military history were the areas respondents were most keen to learn more about.

It also emerged seven in 10 believed history affects the way they see current events, with 75 per cent claiming it helps make sense of happenings in today’s world.

But 35 per cent think today’s society has a worse understanding of key events in the past compared to generations before them.

Of modern events, breakthroughs in medicine, global climate change and technological advancements, such as AI, are seen as those future historians would consider most significant from the current era.

With Sir David Attenborough most likely to be seen as the most influential of all celebrities.

Simon Raikes, from National Geographic, added: “Our new series, which commences with an episode about Great Britain, will be there to entertain and inform the huge numbers of people this research suggests are hungry for history.

“It explores the incredible strategies, weapons, and structures used by different European countries to defend and protect their territories through the ages.

“Spanning over 1,000 years of history, the series reveals how often-forgotten stories and sites played a pivotal role in shaping the countries and borders of modern Europe.”

A reenactor firing a musket at Belfort Citadel, France. The iconic site played a vital role in the Franco-Prussian war | National Geographic/Ciaran Henry

Top 10 most interesting periods of History, according to Brits:

World War II (1939–1945) Roman occupation and influence Victorian Period (1837–1901) Tudor Period (1485–1603) World War I and Interwar Period (1914–1939) Viking Age (c. 800–1066) Paleolithic (Old Stone Age) Elizabethan Era (1558–1603) Iron Age Swinging Sixties (1960s)

Top 10 elements of history Brits find most interesting:

How everyday people lived Local history around the area you live in Family history Inventions Famous figures Major battles from the past General military history The houses people used to live in Royal families Art and culture