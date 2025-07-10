Keep Calm and Stay Indoors? As Wakefield braces for weekend heatwave new survey reveals we are more likely to skip outdoor plans when it’s hot

As Wakefield braces for temperature highs of 30°C, new research from Yorkshire-based outdoor clothing brand TOG24 reveals a surprising shift in the nation’s weather habits: it’s not just the rain that’s causing Brits to cancel plans anymore - it’s the heat.

A new survey from TOG24, which asked over 2,000 people across the UK about their attitudes to bad weather and outdoor plans, shows that rising temperatures are fast becoming a major factor in cancelled plans.

True to form, Yorkshire folk are as practical as ever, but even here, high temperatures are proving to be a growing obstacle. Across Northern England 14% of respondents said they would change or abandon outdoor plans if the temperature rose above 25°C. That figure puts the North above Central England (12%) and Wales (12%), and level with Scotland, despite Yorkshire’s own hardy weather reputation.

It wouldn’t be a British summer without a few unusual clothing choices. 1 in 6 Brits said they have worn unconventional outfits to cope with unpredictable conditions. That includes bin bag ponchos, carrier bag shoes in the rain, and even Christmas jumpers at summer festivals.

The findings come just as the Met Office issued heat-health alerts across the UK, marking what could be one of the hottest weekends of the year so far. While rain has long been the go-to excuse for ducking out of plans, rising temperatures are fast becoming the new disruptor - a dramatic shift for a country more accustomed to drizzle than drought.

Even Scotland, long thought to be the toughest region, is starting to sweat. While it topped the national poll for being the most weather-resilient (with 37% of the vote), 14% of Scottish respondents said they’d cancel plans if it went above 25°C - putting them on par with northern England.

"Looking at these results," says TOG24 Managing Director Mark Ward, "you’d think we were a nation of fair-weather picnickers [...] But with British weather doing what it does best, which is switching from sun to sleet in minutes, we design clothing that’s ready for whatever the skies throw at you."

And though we might complain, the survey found that the Yorkshire spirit holds strong across the UK after all: 51% say they’ve powered through extreme weather to attend an event - whether that’s a party, festival, football match, or family get-together.

With heatwaves sweeping parts of the UK this weekend, the message is clear: sunshine, not showers, may be the nation’s next big weather challenge.

