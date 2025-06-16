Jason Wilsher-Mills, who was born and raised in Wakefield, was included in the King’s Birthday Honours list in June.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason was listed under the Members of the Order of the British Empire for his services to the arts and disability in the list, which was announced on June 13.

He was born in 1969 and said he grew up in a working-class family on council estates, and requires the use of a wheelchair after becoming ill with chickenpox as a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These experiences are central to his work, which explores disability, class, family, activism and popular culture.

Artist Jason Wilsher-Mills with his sculpture 'Amazonian Caiman God' outside Wakefield Cathedral. The Wakefield-born artist has been included in the King's Birthday Honours List 2025 for services to the arts and disability. Picture Scott Merrylees

He describes his work as “brightly coloured and psychedelic”, taking inspiration from his childhood comics of the 1970s.

His work has been shown around the UK and beyond, and was recently exhibited at the Wellcome Collection museum in London.

As part of the Wakefield Sculpture Trail in 2023, Jason created the Amazonian Caiman God – a 6.5ft bronze sculpture which was positioned outside Wakefield Cathedral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sculpture explores his connection to Walton Hall, where his parents had met.

Jason's exhibition at Wakefield Exchange in June will feature inflatable and fibreglass sculptures. Picture: Wakefield Council

The sculpture holds a small boat containing figures of his parents, and wears leg callipers as a portrayal of disability and reference to Jason’s own experience of being partially paralysed.

Jason’s achievements will be celebrated in a new exhibition – Jason and the Wakefield Adventure – which opens at Wakefield Exchange on Friday, June 20.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We’re delighted for Jason to receive such an amazing honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It acknowledges not only his work as an artist, but also the brilliant work he does to raise awareness about disability related issues.

“We are so excited for his exhibition to open at Wakefield Exchange this Friday.

"His bold, bright, and joyfully detailed artworks are nothing short of spectacular and have been inspired by Wakefield, past and present.

“Running alongside the exhibition will be a huge programme of planned activities, including inflatable walkable performances, workshops and tours as well as activities for schools and in libraries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There really will be something for everyone to enjoy so I urge you to get involved.”

The exhibition will run until September 7, and is the first large-scale exhibition of Jason’s work in Wakefield.

The King’s Birthday Honours are announced twice a year: at new year, and on the king’s official birthday in June.

The honours acknowledge the "extraordinary" contributions and service of people across the UK. People that receive the honours have normally helped to improve the lives of others, or are outstanding in their role.