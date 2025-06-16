Data from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has revealed the punctuality of trains at 15 stations in Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford, and the surrounding areas.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ORR, an independent safety and economic regulator for railways in Britain, now publishes periodic data on the punctuality and reliability of trains at stations.

The data includes the percentage of trains arriving at the stations within three minutes of their scheduled arrival, and the percentage of cancelled trains which were scheduled to arrive at the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest data is for train punctuality and reliability between April 27 and May 24 this year.

ORR data reveals the percentage of trains that were scheduled, but did not call, at 15 Wakefield stations between April 27 and May 24, 2025. Picture: National World/Canva/ORR

In the Wakefield district, Moorthorpe was the worst station for cancellations, with 3.8 per cent of its scheduled trains not arriving at the station.

Castleford station and Knottingley station were the second worst for train cancellations, with 3.2 per cent of scheduled trains cancelled.

South Elmsall had the lowest percentage of cancellations at 1.9 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pontefract Baghill had the highest percentage of trains arriving within three minutes of their scheduled time, at 85.7 per cent.

Percentage of trains arriving at 15 Wakefield stations within three minutes of their scheduled arrival between April 27 and May 24, 2025 (data labels are rounded to the nearest whole number). Picture: National World/Canva/ORR

The second most punctual station was South Elmsall, with 83.9 per cent of its trains arriving within three minutes.

Knottingley was the third most punctual station, with 82.3 per cent of its trains arriving within three minutes.

Wakefield Westgate was the least punctual station, with 70 per cent of its trains arriving within three minutes. It also saw 2.3 per cent of its trains cancelled within the recorded time period. According to the ORR, Wakefield Westgate is also the eighth busiest station in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Wakefield Kirkgate, 76.6 per cent of its trains arrived within three minutes, and 2.7 per cent of its trains were cancelled.

Featherstone station had one of the lowest percentages for cancellations, at 2 per cent, but was also third worst for arrivals within three minutes, at 73 per cent.

The role of the ORR is to hold Network Rail to account for its performance on Britain’s railways and for how it spends its money. It regularly publishes statistics on the performance of trains in Britain, which can be accessed on its online data portal at: https://dataportal.orr.gov.uk/