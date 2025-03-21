Lloyds Bank and Halifax added to community bankers available at Normanton Banking Hub, joining Santander, NatWest and Barclays
Community bankers from Lloyds Bank and Halifax will be available at the Exchange Street hub from the week commencing March 31, Cash Access UK said.
A community banker from Lloyds Bank will be available on Mondays, and from Halifax on Thursdays. A community banker from Santander is already available on Tuesdays, from NatWest on Wednesdays, and from Barclays on Fridays.
Cash Access UK said: “Customers of all major banks and building societies can access cash services from the Post Office counter service, whenever the hub is open.”
“You can also talk to a community banker from your bank on the day your bank is in the hub. There is a private space where you can talk face-to-face about more complicated banking enquiries like payments and transfers, managing your account, and how to use online banking,” it added.
