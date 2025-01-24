Motoring expert issues urgent warning to Wakefield drivers ahead of Storm Éowyn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers have been warned about “widespread disruption” as the UK braces for Storm Éowyn today.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for West Yorkshire advising drivers could face longer journey times, cancellations and even injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Jonathan Such, motoring expert at car finance provider First Response Finance, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Storm Éowyn is expected to pass across the northwest of the UK before clearing to the Northeast on Saturday, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph inland and 80-90 mph along some coasts and hills.

Strong winds can make driving unpredictable, especially on open roads or when overtaking larger vehicles so you should reduce your speed to stay in control.

“When there is a storm, strong gales blow debris onto roads and can even cause vehicles to shake, so you should always make sure you keep a firm grip on your steering wheel and keep an eye out for anything that may obstruct the road or cause damage to your vehicle.

“Strong winds can make driving unpredictable, especially on open roads or when overtaking larger vehicles so you should reduce your speed to stay in control.

“Be cautious around high-sided vehicles, cyclists, and motorbikes, as they’re more vulnerable to sudden gusts. If driving becomes too difficult or dangerous, don’t hesitate to pull over and wait until conditions improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Met Office has also warned that there will be heavy rain in some areas, bringing some unpleasant conditions to end the week. Driving in wet weather requires extra care because water reduces tyre grip, increasing your stopping distance.

“Slow down, avoid sudden braking, and steer gently to prevent skidding. Make sure your windscreen wipers are in good condition and always use dipped headlights to stay visible.

“The best advice is to leave plenty of space between you and the car ahead (around double the usual gap) and avoid driving through puddles that could hide deep potholes or cause aquaplaning.”

More tips for driving in winter can be found here: https://www.firstresponsefinance.co.uk/insights-and-tips/top-tips-for-driving-in-winter