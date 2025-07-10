Moving to Wakefield? It’s not the easiest, says new study

New research highlights strengths and challenges for people moving to Wakefield

Wakefield has been ranked 41st in a new league table of the UK’s most move-friendly cities, placing it squarely in the middle of the pack when it comes to how easy it is to relocate here.

The analysis, carried out by Pay Less for Storage, scored 70 UK cities based on five key factors: access to self-storage, van hire availability, housing stock, the proportion of chain-free homes, and the number of short-term rental options. Wakefield scored 56 out of a possible 100.

You can view the results of the full study here: https://paylessforstorage.co.uk/blog/moving-home/move-friendly-cities/

Mixed results for storage and van hire

The city was let down somewhat by its relatively high number of residents per storage facility and van hire location. With one storage facility per 5,641 people and one van hire service per 13,163 residents, newcomers may find it trickier to access moving essentials compared to more highly ranked cities like Salford or Chichester.

That said, Wakefield is still home to several respected storage providers. Local options include Pay Less for Storage, Storage King Wakefield, and Space Station, all offering flexible, secure units. The city is also served by national van rental companies such as Direct Van Hire and SC Vehicle Hire.

Housing availability is more encouraging

Where Wakefield performs more strongly is in available housing. The city has 104 people per available home (a relatively healthy ratio) and 33% of homes are chain-free. That last figure matters, as chain-free properties typically allow for quicker, less stressful purchases.

However, short-term rentals are a bit thin on the ground, with one listing for every 306 people.

How does Wakefield compare?

Salford took the top spot nationally with a score of 84/100, thanks to excellent access to storage and a high proportion of chain-free homes. Cambridge, Durham, and even the small Welsh city of St Davids all scored higher than Wakefield, highlighting that city size isn’t necessarily a predictor of ease when it comes to moving.

A decent showing - with room for improvement

Matthew Wallace, moving expert at Pay Less for Storage said: “Wakefield offers a decent balance for movers. While there’s room to improve in terms of infrastructure like van hire and short-term lets, it remains a solid option for those seeking available housing without too many moving-chain headaches.”

As more people consider leaving London and the South East in favour of well-connected northern towns and cities, Wakefield’s mix of housing options, strong local services, and comparatively affordable prices could make it increasingly appealing... even if it’s not quite topping the charts (yet).