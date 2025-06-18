Moving to Wakefield this summer? Here’s the date to avoid

As summer moving demand spikes, a local moving company shares their top tips on how to avoid the summer rush

If you’re planning to move house in Wakefield this summer, it might be worth circling one date in red and avoiding it at all costs.

According to data from reallymoving and the HomeOwners Alliance, Friday 30th August is set to be the single most popular day to move house in the UK this year, with over 20,000 households expected to relocate that day alone.

While summer has always been a popular time for moving, thanks to school holidays and better weather, it’s also when the property and removals market faces peak pressure.

August is the busiest moving month of the year

From solicitors and surveyors to removal companies and storage providers, services book up fast and prices can surge.

Wakefield residents already feeling the crunch

In Wakefield, local removals and storage firms are already seeing an uptick in demand as the end of August approaches.

With competition heating up for vans, storage units, and even parking permits, now is the time to get organised.

The Box Co., a nationwide storage provider with operations across Leeds and Wakefield, has warned that the final Friday in August is likely to bring serious delays, especially if legal or banking services aren’t operating over the weekend.

A spokesperson for The Box Co. said:

“We always see a summer spike, but this year is shaping up to be one of the busiest yet. Fridays might seem convenient, but delays with money transfers or paperwork can easily push your move into the following week. Planning ahead is essential.”

Why the day of the week matters

Fridays have long been the UK’s most popular moving day, with around one-third of all house moves taking place then. But that popularity comes with pitfalls.

A missed 3pm bank transfer deadline, for instance, can leave families stuck without access to their new property until Monday.

By contrast, less popular days like Wednesdays and Sundays often mean lower prices and fewer delays.

According to The Box Co., these quieter midweek or weekend moves are also more likely to come with flexible delivery and pick-up times - something especially useful for renters or buyers waiting on final contract sign-off.

A Wakefield trend: Summer moving surges

The August bank holiday weekend might not fall on the 30th this year, but demand is still expected to be high throughout the month.

In fact, August has been the UK’s most popular month to move for 12 years running.

That trend is visible in Wakefield too, with families using the school holidays as a natural time to up sticks. But with that convenience comes congestion, and, often, higher costs.

Wakefield movers advised to act early

The message from local firms is clear: don’t leave things too late.

Whether you're moving across Wakefield or relocating from elsewhere in West Yorkshire, you’ll want to book removals and storage in advance, especially if your move date falls in the final week of August.

The Box Co., which offers storage-by-the-box from just £3.56 per month, has seen demand spike in Wakefield from both buyers in chain-linked moves and renters between leases.

“We’re seeing more people use short-term storage as a buffer when completion dates shift or renovation work delays a move-in,” the spokesperson added.

Prepare, book early, and avoid peak days

If you’re moving house in Wakefield this summer, the best thing you can do is start preparing now.

Avoid high-demand days if you can, and don’t underestimate how competitive the market can be.

Choosing the right moving day could save you money, and a lot of stress.