M&S unveils new BBQ range

Whether you’re looking for excellent value with our 3 for £10 BBQ mix and match offer or something showstopping from our sophisticated Collection Master Grill range, M&S has something to suit everyone when the heat hits.

Collection Master Grill Seasoned Rump Steak Kebabs £11

These hand-butchered British Rump Steak Kebabs have been cooked sous vide for tenderness, specially seasoned and skewered with onions, peppers and served with a bone marrow BBQ glaze to top it all off.

Collection Master Grill Mushroom Shawarma £6

A first to market, middle eastern inspired dish, handmade with oyster and chestnut mushrooms. Combined with a rich smoky marinade of cumin, paprika and coriander. Topped off with a creamy herb raita dip.

Collection Master Grill Tomapork with Café de Paris Butter £15 per kg

This large bone-in British Select Farms outdoor bred pork loin steak is hand seasoned and served with a simple tarragon and lemon butter and bouquet garni of resomary, sage and bay leaf to perfume the meat during cooking. It makes the perfect alternative to a traditional grilled steak and goes perfectly with roasted veggies and chunky fries.

If that wasn’t enough to wet your whistle, our 3 for £10 deal is also back by popular demand, meaning you can pick up a huge selection of quality grill lines and sides at a steal! This deal covers many of the favourites from our grill range; including some NEW heroes which we know you’ll be very excited to try! *runs to store now*

Katsu Chicken burgers £4.50

Made with Select Farms British chicken, coconut cream, spring onions and a unique blend of spices, these go perfectly in a roll with pickled veggies, crunchy lettuce and your favourite hot sauce or chipotle mayo. Why not try them in these NEW XL bao buns!

Pork Chorizo and Manchengo cheeseburgers £4.50

Made using Select Farms Pork which has been blended with red pepper, chorizo pieces and Manchego cheese, these patties of delight will have your BBQ guests clamouring for seconds!

BBQ Hasselback Potatoes £3.50 and Sticky BBQ Cauliflower Wings £3.50

Also new this year are some veggie sides to rival the main event, whether it is pre-prepped Hasselback’s with a garlic and chive drizzle or BBQ coated crispy cauliflower nuggets with a crunchy onion sprinkle – there’s no excuse for seeing a sad looking potato salad or limp lettuce leaf on the side of your plate this summer!

Bacon and Cheese Sausage Swirl £4.50

Made from outdoor-bred pork and chunks of mature white cheddar, our new bacon and cheese sausage swirl is the ultimate sharing centrepiece. Just pop on the grill and finish with the sweet and smoky barbecue sauce.

Remember our ultimate cheese melts from last year, the ones that had the perfect blend of cheeses to create that oozy drippy melt down the side of your burger? Well, this year they brought some friends to the party.

The Blacksticks Blue Cheese Burger Slices £3