New day care clubs to “change the way that dementia care is delivered” to launch across Wakefield in September

New day care clubs for people living with dementia will launch across Wakefield in September.

The clubs – delivered by The Rainbow Care Group – will launch across the district and aim to “change the way that dementia care is delivered.”

The clubs will provide specialist day care for people living with dementia or related conditions.

The group, which was formed 11 years ago in North Yorkshire, said the clubs will offer a wide range of activities which aim to slow the progression of dementia.

Debbie Cheetham, Community Engagement Lead at The Rainbow Group, said the clubs will aim to help people “carry on living well and having meaningful days.

“We are all about people using their minds and challenging their minds.

“All our activities our proven to slow down the progression of dementia.

“People who come to our groups, they have choices, they have stimulation.

“We see improvements in people’s speech, in people’s confidence and physical ability.”

The group offers longer opening hours than some other providers – between 10am and 4pm – which the group said allows carers to have some respite.

The group also offers a medication service, personal care, and a staff-to-client ratio of one to four, which the group said allows for the clubs to offer more personalised activities to its clients.

The clubs have been designed to cater for different preferences and abilities, with activities ranging from seated basketball shooting to flower arranging, to arts and crafts and dancing for wellbeing.

The group also uses minibuses to transport clients on days out.

Before launching its new day clubs in Wakefield on September 22, the group will hold an open day on September 16 at Trinity Rugby Union Stadium.

The open day will take place from 11am to 2pm, with John Stiles – son of Nobby Stiles – scheduled to speak at 12pm.

Anyone visiting the open day will be able to take a look at the group’s minibuses, and a stadium tour will take place at the end of the event.

The day care clubs will be located at Notton Sports and Social Pavilion, Dewsbury Rangers FC, Wakefield Riding for the Disabled Association, Wakefield Trinity Stadium, and East Ardsley Cricket Club.