There are more than 200 million old and unused devices gathering dust in British households that could be recycled or refurbished and rehomed, according to new research released today by Vodafone to encourage device donations during Get Online Week (14-20 October).

The average Brit has at least two old phones stashed away at home, with more than one in ten (13%) hoarding up to five unused devices. Roughly a quarter (26%) stated they’ve had devices sitting idle in drawers for up to five years.

Worries about security (32%) and others accessing their old content (21%) put people off recycling or donating a phone, despite 78% saying they’d like to put their old tech to better use. 13% don't know how to give their device a second life, and 14% of people think it wouldn’t be useful to somebody else.

Reports show just how high the need is for second-hand tech donations. Of the 8.5 million people on the wrong side of the digital divide in the UK, 1.5 million are without access to a mobile device as well as connection to the internet.

Vodafone's map of the digital divide

Vodafone encourages people to dig out their old devices and donate them to The Great British Tech Appeal, which is part of Vodafone’s everyone.connected campaign that has pledged to help 4 million people and businesses cross the digital divide by the end of 2025, through the donation of connectivity, devices and skills.

Donated devices are wiped, refurbished, reboxed and paired with free data, calls and texts for six months. Vodafone’s charity partners, including Good Things Foundation and Barnardo’s, ensure the devices are then given to those who need them most.

Helen Milner OBE, Group CEO of Good Things Foundation, the UK’s leading digital inclusion charity, said: “Get Online Week is the UK’s largest digital inclusion campaign, focusing on raising awareness of the digital divide and the work needed to fix it. Digital exclusion is still at unacceptable levels across the UK and people are missing out on opportunities and access to vital services as a result. The Great British Tech Appeal supports our National Device Bank - which also accepts device donations from large public and private sector organisations - and is one of the many ways in which Good Things Foundation works with Vodafone to tackle the digital divide."

Nicki Lyons, Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer, Vodafone UK, said: “The wonderful thing about the Great British Tech Appeal is that, as well as helping to tackle digital exclusion by providing devices to those who need them most, it also gives people a sustainable way to clear out their old tech. That’s because every donated device gets a second life or is responsibly recycled, thanks to our amazing partners like Good Things Foundation."

Data from Good Things Foundation shows areas with large populations and high deprivation which have the highest need for support. Vodafone's map of the UK identifies the top 15 places estimated to have the most people digitally excluded:

Wakefield 17,690

Brent 16,946

Nottingham 15,978

Lewisham 14,991

Walsall 14,215

Southampton 12,363

Rhondda Cynon Taf 11,875

Barking and Dagenham 10,927

Portsmouth 10,341

Basildon 9,383

St. Helens 9,170

Derry City and Strabane 7,542

Dundee City 7,386

Blackpool 7,048

Torbay 6,972