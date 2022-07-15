Paolo Nutini announces UK and European headline tour dates

Paolo Nutini has announced a UK and European headline tour (photo: Getty Images)

Paolo on tour again in UK

Scottish singer, songwriter and musician from Paisley is heading out on tour once again.

Paolo Nutini announces UK and European tour dates

The popular troubador will kick off his dates with a live set in Limerick on August 21.

It includes a London performance at the historic Alexandra Palace as well as two shows in his homeland of Scotland.

News of the tour follows the release of his new album ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’ released on July 1.

Last week Paolo released Lose It and Through The Echoes - the two songs provide a taste of what to expect from ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’.

Paolo’s fourth studio album is a 70-minute epic that spans the distance from classic rock to post-punk to hypnotic Krautrock, in the process proving its value as his deepest, most varied, most accomplished, and ultimately most rewarding set so far.

Paolo Nutini will be on tour

Paolo Nutini’s UK and European tour dates are:

AUGUST

21st - Ireland, Limerick, Milk Market

24th - Ireland, Dublin, Olympia Theatre

SEPTEMBER

26th - Germany, Leipzig, Täubchenthal

27th - Germany, Munich, Neue Theaterfabrik

29th - Switzerland, Zurich, X-Tra

30th - Italy, Milan, Fabrique

OCTOBER

2nd - Germany, Cologne, E-Werk Cologne

3rd - France, Paris, La Cigale

5th - Belgium, Brussels, Cirque Royal

6th - Luxembourg, Rockhal Club

8th - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

9th - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

22nd - UK, Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

25th - UK, London, Alexandra Palace

28th - UK, Birmingham, O2 Academy 1

29th - UK, Hull, Bonus Arena

31st - UK, Edinburgh, O2 Academy

NOVEMBER