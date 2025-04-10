As we move into the warmer months, plenty of places of work need extra hands to get through the busier seasons.
Here is a list of seasonal jobs to apply for this spring – in a variety of work environments ranging from a farm, to a garden centre and retail – in Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford and Leeds.
Click through the list to see if you can find a new job this spring.
1. Farmer Copleys, Pontefract
Seasonal worker at Farmer Copleys from May to November. Responsibilities include: general outdoor farm maintenance, landscaping tasks, planting seasonal crops, arranging produce, and assisting with parking management. More information can be found on Indeed.com. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds
Cleaner at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds. The museum is looking for cleaners to work during its large scale events in May. More information can be found on the ‘find a job’ government website. Photo: Google Photo: Google
3. Jack Wills, Junction 32 Outlet Village, Castleford
Casual sales assistant at Jack Wills, Junction 32 Outlet Village, Castleford. The shop is looking for workers who are able to cover a variety of shifts throughout the summer and Christmas periods. More information can be found on Indeed.com. Photo: Google Photo: Google
4. Woodlands Hotel, Leeds
Seasonal chef de partie at the Woodlands Hotel in Leeds. Experience working in a fresh food kitchen is essential. More information can be found on Indeed.com. Photo: Google Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.