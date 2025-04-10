Places hiring seasonal workers near Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this spring 2025: Jobs you can apply for now including for a garden centre, farm and retail

By Catherine Gannon
Published 10th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Seasonal jobs near Wakefield to apply for this spring.

As we move into the warmer months, plenty of places of work need extra hands to get through the busier seasons.

Here is a list of seasonal jobs to apply for this spring – in a variety of work environments ranging from a farm, to a garden centre and retail – in Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford and Leeds.

Click through the list to see if you can find a new job this spring.

Seasonal worker at Farmer Copleys from May to November. Responsibilities include: general outdoor farm maintenance, landscaping tasks, planting seasonal crops, arranging produce, and assisting with parking management. More information can be found on Indeed.com. Photo: Scott Merrylees

1. Farmer Copleys, Pontefract

Cleaner at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds. The museum is looking for cleaners to work during its large scale events in May. More information can be found on the ‘find a job’ government website. Photo: Google

2. Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds

Casual sales assistant at Jack Wills, Junction 32 Outlet Village, Castleford. The shop is looking for workers who are able to cover a variety of shifts throughout the summer and Christmas periods. More information can be found on Indeed.com. Photo: Google

3. Jack Wills, Junction 32 Outlet Village, Castleford

Seasonal chef de partie at the Woodlands Hotel in Leeds. Experience working in a fresh food kitchen is essential. More information can be found on Indeed.com. Photo: Google

4. Woodlands Hotel, Leeds

