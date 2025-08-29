Pontefract’s Prince of Wales Hospice has received £500 from the company behind a local housing development.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West – which is currently constructing the Castle Syke Grange housing development on Ackworth Road – donated £500 to the hospice to support local patients and their families.

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “The Prince of Wales Hospice is there for people at the most difficult time in their lives, and provides a wide range of incredible services for its patients, their families and carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Investing in local communities is our responsibility as a leading housebuilder and we are proud to support such an important charity in Pontefract.”

Gavin McCarthy handing the cheque to the team at The Prince of Wales Hospice.

The hospice supports more than 2,000 people each year in the Five Towns area of Wakefield. In addition to caring for visiting out-patients and providing 24-hour care to people on the ward, the hospice provides wellbeing services and bereavement support to the carers and families of its patients.

The NHS covers around 35 per cent of its costs, but it needs to raise an additional £3.5 million a year through donations, its charity shops, and other fundraising initiatives.

Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “We were incredibly grateful to hear David Wilson Homes wanted to support the hospice with this donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This generous £500 contribution will go directly to the care that we give, helping to support local patients and their families.

“Our vision is to enable everyone in the community to live well and die well, knowing their loved ones are supported.

“We focus on the person and not just the illness, supporting them and those around them.

“Hospices across the UK are currently in crisis in terms of funding; some are reducing services and making redundancies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Donations like this one from David Wilson Homes will help to ensure we are able to continue to keep running our services.”

The hospice is located on Halfpenny Lane and opened in 1989 as the Five Towns Plus Hospice, following an appeal which was supported by the former Prince of Wales.

More information about the hospice can be found at: https://www.pwh.org.uk/