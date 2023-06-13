A pilot had a lucky escape after a plane crashed into the sea and narrowly avoiding the rocky shore. The incident took place in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales this morning (Tuesday, June 13).

Footage shows the moment the aircraft is making its descent towards the water close to the coast. After hitting the water’s surface it flips forward and ends up on its roof.

Witnesses at the scene said the plane flew over nearby houses during its descent and the pilot was seen walking back onto the shore.

The light aircraft which narrowly avoided disaster when its pilot managed to land safely in the sea of Porthcawl, near Bridgend in South Wales.

