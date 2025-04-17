Ribbon cutting and tree planting ceremony held at South Elmsall care home as residents and staff celebrate milestone anniversary
Warde Aldam Nursing and Dementia Care Home, on Westfield Lane, has celebrated its 30th anniversary.
The care home, which opened on April 6, 1995, celebrated with an event on Wednesday, April 9, which was attended by care home staff, residents, and staff from the care provider MHA.
Dan Ryan, MHA Chief Operating Manager, and Paula Ludlow, MHA Regional Director, delivered speeches and cut a ribbon to mark the event.
The residents were entertained by a local singer, and cakes and refreshments were also provided to mark the occasion.
The 30th anniversary celebrations also payed tribute to staff members, some of whom have worked at the home for many years.
They include: Gemma Smith and Dawn Logan, who have worked at the home for 19 years; Shirley Jackson (21 years); Pamela Smithhurst and Paula Martin (24 years); Michelle Mills (25 years); Joanne Nicholls (26 years); and Tracey Harvey, who has worked as a nurse there for 27 years.
A balloon release and tree planting ceremony also took place.
Janine Marsh, Activity Co-ordinator, said the care home would like to say “a massive thank you” to Markham Grange Garden Centre in Brodsworth, which sold them the tree at a discounted price.
The care home supports people living with dementia or physical disabilities, and can accommodate up to 60 residents. It is located on Westfield Lane in South Elmsall, Pontefract, WF9 2JX.
