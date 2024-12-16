Six in 10 adults feel more stressed during the Christmas season than any other time

Fearne Cotton got into a festive frenzy as she raced against the clock to complete her Christmas shopping.

The broadcaster and author had to complete a list of 20 Christmas tasks - from buying wrapping paper, tape, batteries and kids pyjamas, as well as gifts for friends and family.

Her every move was tracked with a smart device to monitor activity levels, heart rate, and overall wellness habits.

Starting strong with a confessed 'really good' energy score of 80, Fearne managed to finish her entire shopping list in less than 2 hours and logging more than 8,356 thousand steps in the process.

It comes after research of 2,000 adults who celebrate the festivities found crowded stores and long queues (34 per cent) and trying to find the ‘perfect’ gift (28 per cent) are the most stressful things about Christmas, while 33 per cent have even lost sleep due to worrying about everything they need to get done during December.

Fearne, who teamed with Samsung Galaxy Ring for the experiment, said: “Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year - I love how magical it is for the kids - but it can be stressful and my routine can really take a hit.

“From hitting the shops to decorating the tree, there are plenty of ways to still stay healthy and make time for relaxation.

“I recently started tracking my energy levels, activity, and sleep which has helped keep me accountable with my wellness, especially in the Christmas hustle.

“Remember, the holidays should be a time to enjoy yourself, so it’s important not to feel guilty if you’re not dedicating as much time to your usual routines, as chances are the Christmas to-do list is keeping you active.”

The study also found wrapping piles of gifts (21 per cent), cooking for large groups of people (17 per cent) and dealing with difficult family members (16 per cent) are also among the most stressful things about Christmas.

And 57 per cent feel more under pressure during the Christmas season compared to any other time of the year, leaving 25 per cent to make a conscious effort to prioritise their wellness.

In a bid to manage their stress levels, 41 per cent write down everything they need to get done, 35 per cent set a budget and 25 per cent try to get ahead of their schedule.

While 31 per cent stay physically active and eat healthy, and 30 per cent prioritise their quality of sleep to protect their wellness.

It also emerged 65 per cent feel pressure to buy the perfect gift for someone at Christmas.

But despite a third preferring to get their present shopping done well in advance, one in 20 admit they leave it to the last minute.

And while 21 per cent prefer to shop in person, a quarter would rather buy their gifts online.

More than six in 10 of these (62 per cent) like to see and touch their products before they buy them, and 36 per cent enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Although finding a parking space (24 per cent), the cold and wet weather (22 per cent) and the packed high streets (22 per cent) are the most challenging.

The study, carried out via OnePoll, also found 49 per cent would be more inclined to shop for Christmas presents in person if it contributed to their wellness.

Spokesperson Annika Bizon, from Omnichannel & Head of Ireland - MX Division, Samsung UK, added: “We can put a lot of pressure on ourselves at Christmas time.

“From pleasing everyone around us to wanting the festivities to run seamlessly, it’s easy to feel like your wellness has become a second priority.

“With the help of technology, we can keep track of how active we’re being, even during the Christmas shop, and feel reassured that we're meeting wellness goals.”

Most stressful things about Christmas:

Crowded stores and long queues Finding the “perfect” gift Feeling like I have too much to do Wrapping piles of gifts Last-minute shopping panic Cooking for large groups of people Pressure to attend social events Dealing with difficult family members Trying not to overindulge Falling out of my routine Not getting enough sleep Managing the logistics of travelling between places Pressure to keep up with holiday traditions Keeping up the magic for the kids Deciding whether to ‘splurge’ on a gift Not having enough time to exercise Deciding who hosts Christmas dinner Making sure the kids don’t find their gifts early Finding Secret Santa gifts for colleagues Convincing your child that 3am is too early to wake up on the big day

Fearne’s tips for managing stress and keeping on top of wellness this time of year:

Get your sleep - I really try to make sure I’m getting a good night’s rest.

Go outside – Whether I’m popping out for a walk or just stepping outside to clear my head, it’s such a great way to reset. Over Christmas it’s the perfect excuse to get the kids out of the house too. We all need a bit of space.

Accept that routines change – I know it might be harder to get out for a run this time of year and I just accept that. Instead, I try and pick a couple of things I want to do a day and that’s it, I don’t beat myself up about it.

Take it easy on yourself – Being in charge of Christmas is a lot of pressure. I try and remind myself Christmas will be fun no matter what happens.