Sixth-form students to walk 100 miles from Wakefield to North Wales to raise money for WWF
Friends George Wainwright, Jacob Dougan, and Elliott Everett – the ‘Yorkshire hikers’ – will spend five days walking to from Wakefield to Flint Castle from July 5 to 9.
They are hoping to raise £1,000 for the WWF, prompted by a shared passion for the environment between the three friends, who study at Pontefract New College, Leeds City College, and Wakefield College.
Last year, the group of friends raised hundreds of pounds for Andy’s Man Club by walking 72 miles from Wakefield to Filey, and this year have increased the challenge, with planned stops at campsites in Huddersfield, Manchester, Warrington and finally Chester.
Speaking about the upcoming challenge, George said: “We are very confident and excited about completing another walk.”
“We are passionate about the WWF and we are all looking forward to it,” he added.
George, a politics student and environmentalist, said the group have learnt from their last walk – during which he suffered heatstroke and his bag strap snapped from being too heavy – and will make sure to bring hats and not carry too many supplies on one day.
The Just Giving page for the fundraiser can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/yorkshire-wales-hiker
WWF is a conservation organisation which aims to tackle climate change and protect endangered wildlife. More information about fundraising for the WWF can be found at: https://www.justgiving.com/wwf
