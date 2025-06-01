Three sixth-form students will walk 100 miles from Wakefield to North Wales in July to raise money for the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) following the success of their long distance walk last year.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends George Wainwright, Jacob Dougan, and Elliott Everett – the ‘Yorkshire hikers’ – will spend five days walking to from Wakefield to Flint Castle from July 5 to 9.

They are hoping to raise £1,000 for the WWF, prompted by a shared passion for the environment between the three friends, who study at Pontefract New College, Leeds City College, and Wakefield College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, the group of friends raised hundreds of pounds for Andy’s Man Club by walking 72 miles from Wakefield to Filey, and this year have increased the challenge, with planned stops at campsites in Huddersfield, Manchester, Warrington and finally Chester.

Last year, the group of friends walked 72 miles from Wakefield to Filey, raising hundreds for Andy's Man Club. This year, they will walk 100 miles to North Wales for the WWF. Photo: George Wainwright.

Speaking about the upcoming challenge, George said: “We are very confident and excited about completing another walk.”

“We are passionate about the WWF and we are all looking forward to it,” he added.

George, a politics student and environmentalist, said the group have learnt from their last walk – during which he suffered heatstroke and his bag strap snapped from being too heavy – and will make sure to bring hats and not carry too many supplies on one day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Just Giving page for the fundraiser can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/yorkshire-wales-hiker

WWF is a conservation organisation which aims to tackle climate change and protect endangered wildlife. More information about fundraising for the WWF can be found at: https://www.justgiving.com/wwf