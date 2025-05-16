A special event to honour the “incredible individuals” who worked in mining will take place this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The private event will take place on Saturday (May 17) at the National Coal Mining Museum and will be attended by those who have contributed to the Lives Lived, Lives Lost sculpture in the museum’s Memorial Garden.

The event will mark the 10-year anniversary of the Memorial Garden, which provides visitors with a place for contemplation and reflection to remember their loved ones and what coal mining has meant to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lives Lived, Lives Lost sculpture is a curved, three-metre-high sculpture which contains handmade pieces of glass, each embedded with personalised text, which have been purchased by family members as tributes to loved ones and the mining community.

The Lives Lived, Lives Lost sculpture in the museum's Memorial Garden contains glass pieces purchased by the families of those who were involved in the mining industry. Each piece is handcrafted by glass artists Gary and Annette McMillan by fusing layers of glass in a kiln and embedding selected personalised text into the glass, creating a "unique and lasting memory for generations to come." Photo: NCMME

The museum said the glass pieces are “a heartfelt way to remember the dedication, hard work and camaraderie of coal miners and the close-knit families and communities that supported them.”

The event will include music, poetry, and the names of loved ones included on the glass pieces will be read out.

Lynn Dunning, CEO of the museum, said: “Our Memorial Garden holds a special place in the hearts of those whose family and loved ones are celebrated here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a place for remembrance, reflection, and cherishing happy memories.

“At the National Coal Mining Museum for England, we aim to share the rich history of coal mining, which includes honouring the incredible individuals who worked underground and dedicated themselves to the industry.

“This garden provides a lasting connection to coal mining history, allowing people to sit alongside family, friends, and colleagues in a very poignant way."