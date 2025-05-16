Special event to honour "incredible individuals" who worked in mining industry to take place this weekend
The private event will take place on Saturday (May 17) at the National Coal Mining Museum and will be attended by those who have contributed to the Lives Lived, Lives Lost sculpture in the museum’s Memorial Garden.
The event will mark the 10-year anniversary of the Memorial Garden, which provides visitors with a place for contemplation and reflection to remember their loved ones and what coal mining has meant to them.
The Lives Lived, Lives Lost sculpture is a curved, three-metre-high sculpture which contains handmade pieces of glass, each embedded with personalised text, which have been purchased by family members as tributes to loved ones and the mining community.
The museum said the glass pieces are “a heartfelt way to remember the dedication, hard work and camaraderie of coal miners and the close-knit families and communities that supported them.”
The event will include music, poetry, and the names of loved ones included on the glass pieces will be read out.
Lynn Dunning, CEO of the museum, said: “Our Memorial Garden holds a special place in the hearts of those whose family and loved ones are celebrated here.
“It’s a place for remembrance, reflection, and cherishing happy memories.
“At the National Coal Mining Museum for England, we aim to share the rich history of coal mining, which includes honouring the incredible individuals who worked underground and dedicated themselves to the industry.
“This garden provides a lasting connection to coal mining history, allowing people to sit alongside family, friends, and colleagues in a very poignant way."