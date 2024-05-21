Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Will the sunny spells and warm weather continue as we approach the bank holiday weekend?

Throughout the last couple of weeks, we’ve experienced temperatures above average throughout the UK as well as sunny spells and some showers, but what will the weather be like during the upcoming May Spring Bank Holiday weekend (May 24 to 27)?

Met Office weather forecast predictions for the Spring May Bank Holiday

The Met Office predicts that temperatures are likely to remain a little above average but there may be some large spatial differences.

They believe Northern Ireland will likely experience rain on Saturday as a band of rain arrives from the west and becomes weaker as it travels east across the rest of the UK.

As the new week starts, the Met Office predict there might be rain in north-western areas and some southern or eastern areas may experience heavy and thundery showers with some sunshine between them.

The Met Office predicts the following temperatures and weather for these UK cities:

- Edinburgh: Highs of 15°C, lows of 9°C and overcast changing to sunny intervals by early evening on Friday; highs of 18°C, lows of 10°C and sunny changing to cloudy by early evening on Saturday; and highs of 17°C, lows of 10°C and cloudy on Sunday.

- Belfast: Highs of 16°C, lows of 9°C and cloudy on Friday; highs of 16°C, lows of 11°C and sunny changing to cloudy by early morning on Saturday; and highs of 16°C, lows of 9°C and cloudy changing to light rain by late morning on Sunday.

- Cardiff: Highs of 16°C, lows of 11°C and cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early lunchtime on Friday; highs of 17°C, lows of 12°C and sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime on Saturday; and highs of 17°C, lows of 12°C and cloudy on Sunday.

- London: Highs of 19°C, lows of 11°C and sunny changing to overcast by late morning on Friday; highs of 21°C, lows of 13°C and sunny on Saturday; and highs of 21°C, lows of 13°C and sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon on Sunday.

Some other predictions for cities across the UK include:

- Birmingham: Highs of 17°C, lows of 9°C and cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening on Friday; highs of 19°C, lows of 11°C and sunny changing to overcast on Saturday; and highs of 19°C, lows of 11°C and cloudy on Sunday.

- Bristol: Highs of 17°C, lows of 10°C and sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning on Friday; highs of 19°C, lows of 12°C and sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime on Saturday; and highs of 19°C, lows of 12°C and cloudy on Sunday.

- Newcastle Upon Tyne: Highs of 15°C, lows of 10°C and overcast changing to sunny intervals by early evening on Friday; highs of 16°C, lows of 11°C and sunny on Saturday; and highs of 16°C, lows of 11°C and cloudy on Sunday.

- Glasgow: Highs of 17°C, lows of 10°C and overcast changing to clear by night-time on Friday; highs of 19°C, lows of 12°C and sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon on Saturday; and highs of 18°C, lows of 10°C and cloudy changing to light showers by late morning on Sunday.

- Liverpool: Highs of 16°C, lows of 11°C and overcast changing to sunny intervals by early evening on Friday; highs of 19°C, lows of 13°C and sunny changing to cloudy by late morning on Saturday; and highs of 18°C, lows of 12°C and sunny changing to cloudy by late morning on Sunday.

- Manchester: Highs of 17°C, lows of 10°C and cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening on Friday; highs of 20°C, lows of 12°C and sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime on Saturday; and highs of 19°C, lows of 11°C and cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon on Sunday.

- Nottingham: Highs of 18°C, lows of 11°C and sunny intervals changing to overcast by early morning on Friday; highs of 20°C, lows of 12°C and sunny on Saturday; and highs of 20°C, lows of 12°C and cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime on Sunday.

- Derby: Highs of 17°C, lows of 9°C and sunny intervals changing to overcast by ate morning on Friday, highs of 18°C, lows of 10°C and sunny changing to cloudy by early evening on Saturday; and highs of 17°C, lows of 10°C and cloudy on Sunday.

BBC weather forecast predictions for the Spring May Bank Holiday

On the other hand, the BBC predicts higher temperatures and drier conditions at the end of the week, although there may be some showers in south and south-east England.

There could be drier and calmer conditions at times, particularly in northern and eastern areas from the Spring Bank Holiday (May 24) or be cooler and have windier north-westerly flow with showery conditions at times depending on the air pressure. In the case of the latter, temperatures could fall to near average levels especially in Scotland.

The BBC predicts the following temperatures and weather for the UK capital cities:

- Edinburgh: Highs of 15°C, lows of 9°C, light rain and a gentle breeze on Friday; highs of 17°C, lows of 10°C, sunny and a gentle breeze on Saturday; highs of 17°C, lows of 9°C, drizzle and a gentle breeze on Sunday; and highs of 17°C, lows of 9°C, light rains and a gentle breeze on Monday.

- Belfast: Highs of 16°C, lows of 10°C, drizzle and a gentle breeze on Friday; highs of 16°C, lows of 11°C, light rain and a moderate breeze on Saturday; highs of 17°C, lows of 10°C, light rain showers and a gentle breeze on Sunday; and highs of 17°C, lows of 10°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze on Monday.

- Cardiff: Highs of 16°C, lows of 9°C, light rain and a gentle breeze on Friday; highs of 18°C, lows of 11°C, sunny and a gentle breeze on Saturday; highs of 19°C, lows of 10°C, light rain showers and a gentle breeze on Sunday; and highs of 18°C, lows of 11°C, light rain and gentle breeze on Monday.

- London: Highs of 18°C, lows of 9°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze on Friday; highs of 21°C, lows of 9°C, sunny and a gentle breeze on Saturday; highs of 20°C, lows of 13°C, light rains and light winds on Sunday; and highs of 21°C, lows of 11°C, light rains showers and light winds on Monday.

Some other predictions for cities across the UK include:

- Birmingham: Highs of 17°C, lows of 9°C, light rain and a gentle breeze on Friday; highs of 20°C, lows of 11°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze on Saturday; highs of 20°C, lows of 10°C, light rain showers and a gentle breeze on Sunday; highs of 20°C, lows of 11°C, light rain showers and a gentle breeze on Monday.

- Bristol: Highs of 16°C, lows of 7°C, drizzle and a gentle breeze on Friday; highs of 18°C, lows of 10°C, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze on Saturday; highs of 18°C, lows of 9°C, light rain showers and a gentle breeze on Sunday; highs of 18°C, lows of 10°C, light rain showers and a gentle breeze on Monday.

- Newcastle upon Tyne: Highs of 17°C, lows of 9°C, light rain and a gentle breeze on Friday; highs of 18°C, lows of 11°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze on Saturday; highs of 19°C, lows of 10°C, light rain showers and a gentle breeze on Sunday; highs of 18°C, lows of 9°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze on Monday.

- Glasgow: Highs of 17°C, lows of 9°C, light rain and a gentle breeze on Friday; highs of 18°C, lows of 11°C, drizzle and a gentle breeze on Saturday; highs of 19°C, lows of 11°C, light rain showers and a gentle breeze on Sunday; highs of 18°C, lows of 9°C, light rain showers and a gentle breeze on Monday.

- Liverpool: Highs of 17°C, lows of 9°C, light rain and a gentle breeze on Friday; highs of 20°C, lows of 11°C, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze on Saturday; highs of 20°C, lows of 11°C, light rain showers and a gentle breeze on Sunday; highs of 18°C, lows of 10°C, light rain and a gentle breeze on Monday.

- Manchester: Highs of 17°C, lows of 9°C, light rain and a gentle breeze on Friday; highs of 20°C, lows of 11°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze on Saturday; highs of 20°C, lows of 11°C, light rain showers and a gentle breeze on Sunday; highs of 19°C, lows of 10°C, light rain showers and light winds on Monday.

- Nottingham: Highs of 17°C, lows of 9°C, light rain and a gentle breeze on Friday; highs of 20°C, lows of 11°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze on Saturday; highs of 20°C, lows of 11°C, drizzle and a gentle breeze on Sunday; highs of 19°C, lows of 10°C, light rain showers and light winds on Monday.