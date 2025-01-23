Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

National Rail has issued advice for train passengers on Friday (January 24) following weather warnings for wind issued by the Met Office.

Train passengers have been advised to check before they travel as Storm Éowyn is expected to cause significant disruption across the rail network.

Northern has advised passengers on certain routes not to travel because there will be no trains or replacement bus services available. This applies to journeys including: Leeds to Nottingham, Hebden Bridge to Halifax, Manchester Victoria to Leeds, Wigan to Leeds, and Blackpool North to York.

The latest information can be found on the Northern website.

Rail passengers across West Yorkshire have been advised to check before they travel with disruption expected across the network on Friday (January 24). Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

TransPennine Express has advised passengers not to travel from Liverpool/Manchester to Scotland, or between York, Newcastle and Edinburgh on Friday.

The operator said services which are able to operate across the rest of its network will run to an amended timetable and may be subject to significant disruption.

National Rail said lines will be closed north of Preston on the West Coast Main Line and north of York on the East Coast Main Line.

The latest weather warnings can be found on the Met Office weather warnings page.