Surface rail usage surges by 175% in Yorkshire, defying declines in other public transport
Altogether, analysis from West Somerset Railway revealed that Yorkshire and the Humber saw a 175% rise in the average number of trips per person, per year on surface rail since 2002. In comparison local buses saw a -62% decrease.
Mode of Public Transport
Percentage Change from 2002-2023
Surface Rail
175%
London Underground
-62%
When looking at the surface rail figures for the rest of England’s regions, Yorkshire and the Humber took the lead massively (175%). North West came second (75%), and south West came third (60%).
Region
Percentage change from 2002 - 2023
Yorkshire and the Humber
175%
North West
75%
South West
60%
West Midlands
33%
East of England
31%
London
16%
North East
0%
East Midlands
0%
Looking at the UK altogether, surface rail was the only mode of public transport that has seen a rise, every other mode of public transport experienced a decline.
Mode of Public Transport
Percentage Change from 2002-2023
Surface Rail
36%
London Underground
-5%
London Buses
-19%
Other Local Buses
-46%
Commenting on the findings, Samantha White from West Somerset Railway said:
“It is fascinating to see that, over time, while other modes of public transport have become less popular, surface rail continues to thrive with a 36% increase in average trips per person per year.
“It is also interesting to note that, at a regional level, while some areas have seen little increase, others have witnessed a rail usage boom, such as Yorkshire and the Humber, with its significant rise.”
