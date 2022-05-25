Teenage Werewolves keeping the music of The Cramps alive, theatrical and kicking in Leeds

The Cramps tribute band Teenage Werewolves in Leeds (photo: Kevin Stevens, Coast To Coast Image Works)

The music of The Cramps go on

The Cramps tribute band Teenage Werewolves at The Docks Academy, Grimsby (photo: Yusef Forster)

The Cramps were one of the original bands who came out of the scene under the umbrella of Punk in the 1970s but their unique blend with Rock ‘n’ Roll and vaudeville theatrics, made them truly one of a kind, writes Gary Woodhouse.

They formed in California in 1976 and disbanded in 2009 with the death of singer Lux Interior who, along with his wife Poison Ivy, were the only permanent members.

Leeds based promotions company, Mutant Movement scour the globe for the world’s best tribute bands, most of whom are the only way to enjoy their music in the form of a live show after original members passing away.

Jess Furneaux of Teenage Werewolves (photo: Paul Massey)

One such band is Teenage Werewolves who recently celebrated ten years covering the music of The Cramps with shows in Hollywood and Las Vegas.

Teenage Werewolves in Leeds (photo: Kevin Stevens, Coast To Coast Image Works)

They gained a huge UK following when they toured in 2019 then after rescheduling their 2020 tour five times, they played 12 cities in England last August, most venues commenting how they were the first to play since the pandemic.

The Cramps on stage in their heyday

A last minute mini tour has been put together by Mutant Movement’s Gary Woodhouse, kicking off on June 9 at London’s infamous 100 Club which looks set to sell out, followed by Newcastle, Leeds at The Warehouse, June 11 and Derby.