These are the worst roads for potholes in Wakefield and the surrounding areas according to Express readers

Potholes can cause problems for all road users, and are created when water in the road repeatedly freezes and thaws, breaking up the road surface.

As traffic passes over the surface it eventually cracks, and a pothole is formed.

We asked readers to tell us which roads in and around Wakefield they think are the worst for potholes – here’s what they said.

Worst roads for potholes in the Wakefield area according to readers

Holly Crescent, Crofton.

Asdale Road/Standbridge Lane roundabout

Whistle Drive, Castleford