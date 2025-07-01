These are the worst roads for potholes in Wakefield and the surrounding areas according to Express readers

By Catherine Gannon
Published 1st Jul 2025, 09:00 BST
These are the worst roads in Wakefield and the surrounding areas for potholes – according to Express readers.

Potholes can cause problems for all road users, and are created when water in the road repeatedly freezes and thaws, breaking up the road surface.

As traffic passes over the surface it eventually cracks, and a pothole is formed.

We asked readers to tell us which roads in and around Wakefield they think are the worst for potholes – here’s what they said.

Readers said these are the worst roads for potholes in the Wakefield area.

1. Worst roads for potholes in the Wakefield area according to readers

Readers said these are the worst roads for potholes in the Wakefield area. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Holly Crescent, Crofton.

2. Worst roads for potholes in the Wakefield area according to readers

Holly Crescent, Crofton. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Asdale Road/Standbridge Lane roundabout

3. Worst roads for potholes in the Wakefield area according to readers

Asdale Road/Standbridge Lane roundabout Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Whistle Drive, Castleford

4. Worst roads for potholes in the Wakefield area according to readers

Whistle Drive, Castleford Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice