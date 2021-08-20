This is where you can donate clothes for Afghanistan refugees - list of charities

The UK is set to welcome 20,000 Afghanistan refugees over the next five years, following the conflict in the South Asian country.Taliban troops appear to have taken control of Afghanistan while president Ashraf Ghani has fled the country for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).Footage of hundreds of Afghans swarming the airport in Kabul and climbing planes earlier this week remains fresh in the memories of a world watching.Thousands of women, children and others most at risk of the Taliban will begin to resettle in the UK over the coming months.Here’s how you can help those seeking refuge in the UK - from donating clothes to other items.

Where can I donate clothes for refugees?

UK citizens can help Afghan refugees entering the country and looking to resettle in a number of ways - one of which is by donating clothes or other items.Baby equipment, food, shoes, trainers, underwear, bedding, mobile phones and chargers are among those items most in need to help the support efforts of refugees in the UK.People wishing to find out more about how they can help refugees through donating items or money to the cause in their area can do so through the government website.Alternatively there are numerous campaigns and charities looking for help or assistance at this time in supporting Afghan refugees in the UK. Please see the list below.

Care4Calais

The charity Care4Calais is a volunteer-run organisation working with refugees in the UK, France and Belgium, delivering essential aid and support to refugees.A spokesperson said: "We are not politicians; we are ordinary people like you who believe that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity."We are on the ground with the refugees every single day and are respectful of their common humanity and responsive to their needs."We use our on-the-ground presence and relationship with the refugee community to provide the much-needed help that other organisations are not able to."Operating all year round, the charity also provides social support, language lessons, activities and workshops in the volunteers’ support of refugees.Those wishing to donate to Care4Calais can do so through the charity’s website.

Unicef

Worldwide charity UNICEF is working in Afghanistan to offer emergency relief in Kabul, Kandahar and other vastly populated areas which have been overtaken by Taliban soldiers.The charity claims 14 million people are at risk of food poverty in the country, currently the charity can only reach 1.5 of those in need.Of those, 7.4 million are children and only 1.1 are being provided with aid.Unicef states on its website that it needs over £1 million to help all of those impacted by the ongoing conflict, drought and economic uncertainty in Afghanistan.The charity is currently trying to offer medical relief such as vaccinations, food packages and fresh drinking water to communities.You can support the charity by donating to its emergency fund.£7 each month could help provide life-saving rehydration salts to treat 20 children.£15 each month could help protect 100 children from polio.£27 each month could help provide over 600 children with clean water.

Save the Children - emergency appeal

Save the Children has been working in Afghanistan since 19786, providing charity to families affected by poverty, drought and conflict.At present, the charity is asking people to donate to its emergency relief appeal to support children displaced by the ongoing conflict.Save the Children provided health, education, child protection, nutrition and livelihoods services, reaching over 1.6 million Afghan’s in 2020.To support, you can donate online. The charity has outlined:£7 would help purchase 100 oral rehydration salts that help to treat diarrhoea.£24 could provide targeted support to a vulnerable or unaccompanied child.£111 could train a community volunteer on hygiene promotion techniques to pass on public health.

Afghanaid