Thomas Cook customers can still claim refunds for cancelled holidays - here’s how

Thomas Cook customers are advised to claim refunds for cancelled holidays after the travel firm collapsed under £1.7 billion of debt in 2019.

The Official Receiver, a government service dealing with the winding down of businesses, says thousands of eligible holidaymakers still need to submit a claim form for Thomas Cook.

How can you submit a claim form?

An online refunds portal was set up in November 2021 and is still accepting new requests, and you can find the claims portal here.

When submitting a claim, provide as much information as possible including your booking number, dates you were due to travel and payment details.

There's currently no deadline for submitting new claims to Thomas Cook and you can submit more than once.

But customers should keep in mind a full refund may not be given.

The amount of money you may get back is dependent on how much cash is available once the liquidation is complete.

Once a claim is submitted you can log onto the site to check the progress and status of your refund.

Can you submit a claim form for other Thomas Cook brands?

Martin Lewis' MoneySavingExpert has also recommended travellers who booked a holiday with the following brands to submit a claim:

Thomas Cook Airlines Limited

Thomas Cook Group Treasury Limited

Thomas Cook Group Tour Operations Limited

Thomas Cook Money Limited

Thomas Cook UK Limited

MyTravel Group Limited

Other Thomas Cook brands may pay out but this isn't guaranteed - as it depends on how much money is left over once the business has been wound up.

The Official Receiver has not provided a timeframe on how long refunds could take, but if you’re not happy with the outcome of your claim, you have 21 days to appeal it.

What was said?

David Chapman, the Official Receiver appointed by the court as Liquidator of the Thomas Cook group of companies, said: "While we have received many claims already, we believe that there are potentially thousands more customers and creditors who are owed money by Thomas Cook but have not submitted their claims.

"That is why we are urging customers and suppliers to use the online portal to quickly, easily and securely lodge their claims for monies owed to them."

Thomas Cook's collapse triggered the largest peacetime repatriation as more than 150,000 British holidaymakers had to be brought home.