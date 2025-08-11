A list of upcoming road closures in Pontefract, Featherstone, Knottingley, Castleford, Ackworth, South Elmsall, South Kirkby, Darrington, Hemsworth, South Hiendley, and Wentbridge.

Pontefract

Ferrybridge Road: Closed for approximately 70 metres on August 14 from 7pm to 11pm.

An alternative route is available via Ferrybridge Road, Mill Dam Lane, North Baileygate, Bondgate, Knottingley Road, Pontefract Road, Ferrybridge Road, Fishergate, Old Great North Road, Pontefract Road, Ferrybridge Road and vice versa.

Chequerfield Lane: Closed on August 12 from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

An alternative route is available via Chequerfield Lane, Baghill Lane, Harewood Avenue, School Road, Chequerfield Lane and vice versa.

Featherstone

Park Lane: Closed for approximately 50 metres from 9pm, August 11 to 1am, August 12.

An alternative route is available via Park Lane, Park Road, Colorado Way, Leeds Road, Bruce Smeaton Way, Cutsyke Road, Aketon Road, Lumley Street, Leeds Barnsdale Road and vice versa.

Wentworth Lane: Closed for approximately 50 metres on August 11 from 7pm to 11pm.

An alternative route is available via Wentworth Road, Priory Road, Girnhill Road, Wakefield Road snd vice versa.

Knottingley

Pontefract Road: Closed for approximately 50 metres on August 14 from 7pm to 11pm.

An alternative route is available via Pontefract Road, Old Great North Road, Stranglands Lane, Castleford Lane, Pontefract Road and vice versa.

Castleford

Back Wesley Street: Closed from the entrance to the car park to the junction with Wesley Street from August 26 to September 23.

An alternative route is available via Back Wesley Street, Bradley Street, St Oswald Street, Bank Street, Savile Road, Back Wesley Street and vice versa.

Beancroft Road: Closed for approximately 50 metres from 9pm, August 13 to 1am, August 14.

An alternative route is available via Beancroft Road, Barnes Road, Leeds Road, Leeds Barnsdale Road, Lumley Street, High Street, Albion Street, Church Street, Savile Road, Bank Street, Station Road and vice versa.

Pioneer Way: Closed for approximately 50 metres on August 13 from 7pm to 9pm.

Ackworth

Long Lane: Closed from 9.30am, August 13, to 3.30pm, August 15.

An alternative route is available via Long Lane, Station Road, A628, Long Lane and vice versa.

South Elmsall

Barnsley Road: Closed from High Street to Little Lane from August 10 to August 31. The road will be closed between 6pm and 12am Monday to Saturday, and between 4pm and 11pm on Sundays.

An alternative route is available via Little Lane, Minsthorpe Lane, Mill Lane, High Street and vice versa.

Hacking Lane: Closed for approximately 400 metres from August 25 to September 22.

An alternative route is available via Chapel Lane, High Street, Field Lane, Belmont Way, Valley View, Belmont Way, Valley Avenue and vice versa.

Darrington

Westfield Lane: Closed for approximately 155 metres from 8am, August 11 to 6pm, August 13. The full length of the road will then close from August 14 to September 18

An alternative route is available via Carleton Road, Moor Lane, Great North Road and vice versa.

Hemsworth

Highfield Road: Closed for approximately 100 metres from August 12 to 18.

An alternative route is available via Moorfield Crescent, Marton Avenue, Highfield Road and vice versa.

South Hiendley

Tun Lane: Closed from August 26 to September 1 between 8am and 6pm.

An alternative route is available via Kirkgate Lane, George Street, Tun Lane and vice versa.

South Kirkby

Beacon View: Closed for approximately 60 metres from 9am, August 26 to 6pm, August 28.

An alternative route is available via Beacon View, Carr Lane, Wentworth Drive, Carr View, Beacon View and vice versa.

Wentbridge

Went Edge Road: Closed on the bridge deck from August 14 to September 30.

A diversion from Wentbridge to A1 south bound is available via Great North Road (Wentbridge), A1 North, Great North Road (Darrington), Valley Road, A1 South bound.