Unique Mother's Day Gift Guide from Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Classic Mother’s Day gifts that show just how much she means to you, are now available from the award-winning gift shop at Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP), and online.

YSP has brought together a collection of Mother’s Day gifts that are as unique as the person you’re buying them for.

From handbag size gifts to statement-makers for the home, there’s a wide selection of perfect options that will make any mum very happy on March 30th.

YSP is a registered charity and accredited museum, dedicated to making art accessible to all – it is the largest sculpture park of its kind in Europe. Every gift purchased helps to support the charity ensuring that it remains a special place for generations to come.

YSP Hamper

Kam Creates: Star Studs – Yorkshire Sculpture Park Online Shop - £24.00

Kam creates is a fun and playful jewellery and accessories brand based in London. Whether you're after a bold statement or a subtle pop, there is something jazzy to wear for every occasion. Available in Silver Glitter & Silver, Mirror Gold Glitter & Gold Mirror Pink, and Glitter & Teal Mirror. Size: approx. 2.8 x 2.8cm.

https://yspshop.org.uk/products/yorkshire-sculpture-park-deluxe-food-hamper- £85.00

Not sure what to gift to that special someone in your life? Well look no further, our pre-made Yorkshire Sculpture Park Food Hamper:- YSP House Blend Coffee- YSP Blood Orange Marmalade- YSP Plum Jam- YSP Traditional Fig Jam- YSP Yorkshire Raspberry & Rhubarb Jam- YSP Caramel & Sea Salt Fudge- YSP Clotted Cream Toffee- YSP Chocolate (6 flavours)- Wicker hamper basket

Hyde Wares dog lead

Hydro-Herb Kit – Yorkshire Sculpture Park Online Shop - £25.00

Each kit contains all you need to grow your chosen herb.

Using a recycled wine bottle to construct the body of the system, all edges are ground by hand so there’s no need to worry about sharp corners left over from cutting the bottle.

Watering the kits could not be simpler just keep an eye on the water line (clearly visible) and top up when needed, every couple of weeks. Each kit contains enough organic hydroponic fluid for you to be able to grow your herbs for approximately two years.

Wanderlust Card

Chapter Organics Hand and Body Moisturiser – Yorkshire Sculpture Park Online Shop – £27.00

A bit of pampering never hurt any mum so why not try the Chapter Organics range.

Using a blend of natural botanical and organic plant and seed oils including coconut, aloe and peach kernel to soften and nourish your skin, this is the perfect hand and body moisturiser. 250ml available in three blends - The Peace, The Quiet And The Tonic.

Hyde Wares: Dog Rope Lead – Yorkshire Sculpture Park Online Shop - £41.00

If your mum has a pampered pooch then this Hyde Wares dog rope lead will make a real statement when out and about. The lead is made from recycled climbing rope, and features a solid brass clip, copper rivets and accents of Oak-tanned leather produced in Devon. Size approx: 1m long and 1.5cm thick.

Block Design: Gradient Solitaire – Yorkshire Sculpture Park Online Shop - £30.00

Mums who love a peaceful past-time will enjoy honing their problem-solving skills with this colourful take on the classic Solitaire game, by Block Designs. Use the colour wheel formation as a starting point, or they can create a palette of your own. - Size: 20cm, Material: Wooden balls with MDF base. Presented boxed, with cotton storage bag for playing pieces.

Rob Ryan: We Are Part Of Nature Too Me And You – Yorkshire Sculpture Park Online Shop - £250.00

YSP’s long term friend and collaborator, Rob Ryan designed a special celebratory limited edition print. Designed and screen-printed in Rob's East London studio, this limited edition screen print is available exclusively from YSP and depicts the wonders of nature we see around us. This is a limited edition of 100, 5-colour screen print, 45 x 35cm.

Chapter Organics Aromatherapy Candle – Yorkshire Sculpture Park Online Shop - £40.00

The perfect way to relax on Mother’s Day with these classic Chapter organic aromatherapy candles. Made from 100% natural essential oil and soy wax candle, each candle has a long-lasting wick for the perfect mood setter. Choose from Chapter ‘s The Peace, The Quiet or The Tonic to suit the moment.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park Nettle and Elderflower Gin – Yorkshire Sculpture Park Online Shop – from £18.00

For mums who enjoy a classic G&T, this Yorkshire Sculpture Park Nettle and Elderflower Gin is distilled in small batches by Yorkshire based distillery Castle Hill Gin. The team use hand-picked botanicals sourced directly from the historic Bretton Estate. Best enjoyed with crushed ice and a premium tonic and available in 20cl and 80cl.

Wanderlust Paper Co. Portrait 'You Are Divine' Card – Yorkshire Sculpture Park Online Shop - £3.50

A Mother’s Day Card with a difference.

This Portrait collection is a range of contemporary designs which feature painterly illustrations of people and faces. The card is blank inside so you can write your own personal message. It comes paired with a luxury blush pink envelope.

YSP Shops Gift Card – Yorkshire Sculpture Park Online Shop – £25-250

Spoilt for choice? then why not let you mum choose her own gift with a YSP Gift Shop card.

The gift cards are redeemable for up to one year from purchase and can be used in The Weston Shop, the main Visitor Centre Shop and online. https://yspshop.org.uk/