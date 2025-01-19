Wakefield eyesores and city centre features readers want to see removed or restored in 2025

By Catherine Gannon
Published 19th Jan 2025, 11:30 BST
These are the city centre features and buildings that readers want to see removed or restored in 2025.

Wakefield has lots of impressive architectural structures to be found around the city.

There are also some buildings in the city centre which residents would like to see changed or removed.

We asked readers which eyesores they would like to see removed or restored in 2025.

Click through the gallery to see what readers shared with us.

One Facebook user commented: "The yellow high rise flats, which are the main things you see as you approach Wakefield on the train or by road (from the south). They completely detract from some beautiful buildings on the skyline such as the cathedral or town hall etc." Photo: Google

1. Yellow high rise flats

One Facebook user commented: "The yellow high rise flats, which are the main things you see as you approach Wakefield on the train or by road (from the south). They completely detract from some beautiful buildings on the skyline such as the cathedral or town hall etc." Photo: Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
One user said they would like to see "the front of the old part of Westgate Station" changed. Photo: Google

2. Wakefield Westgate station

One user said they would like to see "the front of the old part of Westgate Station" changed. Photo: Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Several Facebook users commented they would like to see the Black Swan Hotel changed. Photo: Google

3. Black Swan Hotel

Several Facebook users commented they would like to see the Black Swan Hotel changed. Photo: Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A number of users commented they would like to see changes at The Ridings shopping centre. One commented it should be restored " to how it was in the early 90’s. Decent shops, The Bullet and food mall." Photo: Google

4. The Ridings

A number of users commented they would like to see changes at The Ridings shopping centre. One commented it should be restored " to how it was in the early 90’s. Decent shops, The Bullet and food mall." Photo: Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice