Wakefield has lots of impressive architectural structures to be found around the city.
There are also some buildings in the city centre which residents would like to see changed or removed.
We asked readers which eyesores they would like to see removed or restored in 2025.
Click through the gallery to see what readers shared with us.
1. Yellow high rise flats
One Facebook user commented: "The yellow high rise flats, which are the main things you see as you approach Wakefield on the train or by road (from the south). They completely detract from some beautiful buildings on the skyline such as the cathedral or town hall etc." Photo: Google Photo: Google
2. Wakefield Westgate station
One user said they would like to see "the front of the old part of Westgate Station" changed. Photo: Google Photo: Google
3. Black Swan Hotel
Several Facebook users commented they would like to see the Black Swan Hotel changed. Photo: Google Photo: Google
4. The Ridings
A number of users commented they would like to see changes at The Ridings shopping centre. One commented it should be restored " to how it was in the early 90’s. Decent shops, The Bullet and food mall." Photo: Google Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.