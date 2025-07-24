A Wakefield vicar will become the next Archdeacon of Sheffield and Rotherham.

The Revd Canon David Gerrard, who is currently the Area Dean of Wakefield and Vicar of St Catherine’s Church in the Parish of East Wakefield, will be installed in the new role in early autumn following his acceptance of an invitation to the position from the Bishop of Sheffield.

David replaces the Rt Revd Malcolm Chamberlain, who moved on to be the Bishop of Wakefield in April 2025.

David was ordained in 2012 following a previous career in education. He has served the Wakefield area since 2016 and was appointed Area Dean in 2019.

David has led a number of outreach projects through St Catherine’s and St Swithun’s parishes, and founded the Every Good Work youth and social action project.

David said: “I feel truly honoured to be called to serve the Diocese of Sheffield as the next Archdeacon of Sheffield and Rotherham.

“My time in Wakefield, and the larger Leeds Diocese, has been truly wonderful.

“I am so grateful to all those I have served with and, particularly, the marvellous people of St Catherine’s.

“It truly is a special church and to see what God has done over my nine years here has been incredible.

“We serve a big God and He has grown his church. My task has always been to be faithful to God and as he calls me to my new role I know that I will carry the lessons I have learned and the people I have journeyed with into the future. ”

The Rt Revd Dr Pete Wilcox, Bishop of Sheffield, said: “I am delighted that David has accepted my invitation to be the next Archdeacon of Sheffield and Rotherham.

“David has an impressive track record of parish ministry in Wakefield, in particular of combining fruitful evangelism with a passion for justice in communities of considerable deprivation and of work with young leaders, and he has long experience as an area dean.

“I know he will receive a warm welcome to our diocese when he arrives in the early autumn.

“I am grateful to the advisory panel who assisted me last month in the discernment process: their prayerful and thorough engagement led us to a clear and good outcome.”